Yanga SC’s strike force gives Mngqithi selection headache

Dar es Salaam. Mainland champions, Young Africans (Yanga) have strengthened their attacking options ahead of the 2026/2027 season with the arrival of Namibian striker Peter Shalulile, adding another big name to a frontline.

Apart from Shalulile, Yanga’s striking force also features Senegalese forward Cheikh Ibrahima Touré and Angola international Laurindo “Depú” Aurélio.

The trio gives head coach Manqoba Mngqithi more attacking options and a challenging selection decision.The three strikers offer contrasting qualities, giving head coach Manqoba Mngqithi a wealth of attacking options as Yanga target success in the Mainland Premier League, the Federation Cup and the CAF Champions League.

Shalulile arrives as one of African football's most decorated and consistent forwards after an outstanding spell with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

During his six seasons at Sundowns, the Namibian international established himself among the Premier Soccer League's most feared strikers, helping the club dominate South African football while collecting numerous league titles. He also won the PSL Golden Boot and has consistently finished among the league's top scorers.

Although his goal return dropped to three league goals during the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign, the 32-year-old remains renowned for his intelligent movement, relentless work rate, clinical finishing and ability to perform in high-pressure matches.

Equally comfortable finishing with either foot or his head, Shalulile is known for creating scoring opportunities through sharp positioning and constant movement inside the penalty area. His pressing from the front also makes him an ideal striker in modern, high-intensity football.

Beyond his technical qualities, he brings invaluable leadership and championship experience to a Yanga side seeking to establish itself among Africa's elite clubs. Touré offers power and goals

If Shalulile provides experience and movement, Cheikh Ibrahima Touré brings strength, physicality and an impressive scoring record.

The Senegalese striker joins Yanga after an outstanding 2025/2026 season with Saudi Arabian club Al-Jabalain, where he scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances, underlining his reputation as a reliable finisher.

Standing as a classic centre-forward, Touré thrives with his back to goal, using his strength to hold off defenders and bring teammates into attacking play. His aerial dominance makes him a constant threat from crosses and set pieces, while his ability to finish inside crowded penalty areas offers Yanga another dimension against defensively organised opponents.

His presence gives Mngqithi the option of playing a more direct style when required, particularly against physically demanding opposition.

Depú adds pace and versatility

Completing the trio is Laurindo "Depú" Aurélio, whose speed and versatility provide a different attacking profile.

The Angola international joined Yanga during the mid-season transfer window and quickly adapted to Tanzanian football, scoring six goals despite arriving halfway through the campaign.

Unlike Touré, Depú relies on pace, direct running and intelligent movement. He is capable of operating both as a central striker and on either wing, allowing tactical flexibility during matches. His ability to stretch defensive lines creates space for midfield runners, while his mobility makes him especially dangerous on counter-attacks.

A tactical luxury for Mngqithi

The abundance of attacking talent means competition for a starting place will be fiercer than ever.

Every training session is expected to become highly competitive, with each striker pushing the others to maintain top form. Such internal competition often translates into improved performances on the pitch and greater consistency over a long season.

For Mngqithi, however, the challenge extends beyond selecting his preferred starting XI.

Managing the expectations of three established internationals while keeping the dressing room united will require careful squad rotation and clear communication.

Different matches are also likely to demand different tactical approaches.

Against physically imposing opponents, Touré's strength and hold-up play could prove decisive. When pace and penetration are needed, Depú offers the ideal solution, while Shalulile's experience, movement and composure in front of goal make him the natural choice for high-stakes fixtures, particularly in the CAF Champions League.

Mngqithi may also choose to deploy two strikers together depending on the opposition, with Shalulile's movement complementing Touré's physical presence or Depú's pace creating space for the Namibian veteran.

With three proven internationals competing for one or two attacking positions, Yanga possess the depth needed to cope with injuries, suspensions and a demanding domestic and continental schedule.