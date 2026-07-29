Changalawe exit deals Tanzania boxing hopes blow

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national boxing team captain Yusuf Changalawe’s journey at the international championship came to an early end after a shoulder injury disrupted his Round of 16 bout against Kenya’s Robert Okaka in the Light Heavyweight (80kg) category.

Changalawe, who was representing Tanzania’s “Faru Weusi” national boxing team, lost the highly contested Bout No. 90 by unanimous decision after failing to produce his best performance due to the injury sustained during the fight.

The shoulder problem affected the Tanzanian boxer’s movement and forced him to change his tactical approach. Changalawe struggled to execute the game plan he had prepared, allowing Okaka to take control and secure victory through the judges’ decision.

The defeat ended Changalawe’s hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals and continuing Tanzania’s campaign in the men’s category.

Speaking after the bout, Changalawe admitted that the outcome was disappointing but vowed to return stronger.

“This is not the result I expected. I believed the opponent was within my ability, but the shoulder injury prevented me from showing my true level. However, I will continue working hard and prepare for the next competitions,” he said.

The Tanzania Boxing Federation (BFT) praised Changalawe for his commitment, courage and dedication in representing the country at the international level.

The federation said the boxer’s determination despite the injury demonstrated his professionalism and patriotism, while wishing him a quick recovery so he can return to the ring stronger.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s hopes of securing further progress at the championship now rest on women’s boxer Zawadi Kutaka, who remains the country’s only boxer still in contention.

Kutaka has carried Tanzania’s hopes in the women’s category and is expected to continue fighting for a strong finish as the national team seeks to make an impact on the global stage.

The championship has brought together some of the world’s best boxers, providing a valuable platform for Tanzanian athletes to gain international experience and compete against elite opponents.

Despite Changalawe’s exit, the national team management said the participation of Tanzanian boxers remains important in building confidence, improving competitiveness and preparing athletes for future international assignments.