Judo duo joins Tanzania’s medal hunt at Commonwealth Games

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s judo representatives Andrew Thomas Mlugu and Ibrahim Mohamed Hamis are confident of making the country proud as they prepare to step onto the mat at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The duo, who arrived in Scotland ahead of the multi-sport event, will begin their campaign tomorrow as Tanzania continues its search for medals at one of the biggest sporting competitions in the Commonwealth. Mlugu will compete in the men’s 81kg category, while Hamis will represent the nation in the 60kg division.

Under head coach Omari Mgoye, the judokas have been undergoing intensive preparations and believe they are ready to face some of the best athletes from across the Commonwealth.

Mgoye said the team understands the responsibility placed on their shoulders, adding that they are determined to deliver strong performances.

“We have trained hard and we are confident that we can do our best. We know we are carrying the hopes of Tanzanians who want to see us succeed,”said Mgoye.

Tanzania’s judo appearance is part of a 12-member squad competing in Glasgow, with the country also represented in athletics, swimming and boxing. The team includes six athletes in athletics, three amateur boxers, two judokas and swimmer Collins Saliboko, who is also the team captain.

The judo pair enters the competition at a time when Tanzania’s athletes have produced mixed results in the early stages of the Games. Swimmer Collins Saliboko, Tanzania’s sole representative in the pool, has gained valuable experience competing against strong international opposition, while sprinter Winfrida Makenji featured in the women’s 100m and 200m events.