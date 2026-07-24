Yanga snap up Zambia attacker Kangwanda after standout Red Arrows season

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) have strengthened their attacking options ahead of the 2026/2027 season after completing the signing of Zambia international left winger Albert Kangwanda, who arrives at the club following an outstanding campaign with Red Arrows.

The 27-year-old winger was among the standout performers in the Zambian top-flight last season, producing an impressive return of 17 goals and nine assists for Red Arrows, a contribution that underlined his quality as one of the league's most dangerous attacking players.

Kangwanda's arrival is expected to provide coach Manqoba Mngqithi with more creativity, pace, and attacking depth as Yanga prepare to defend their domestic titles and compete in the CAF Champions League.

The Zambian joins the Jangwani Street giants after building a career that has taken him across Zambia, Croatia, Sudan, and Moldova, gaining valuable experience from different football environments.

Kanganda began his football journey at Young Nkwazi before making his breakthrough into senior football with Red Arrows, one of Zambia's established clubs, where he featured in the country's top division during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

His performances at Red Arrows earned him recognition, and he later moved to Kafue Celtic, where he continued developing his reputation as a talented attacking player.

In 2022, Kangwanda secured a move to Europe after signing for Croatian top-flight side HNK Gorica. However, his spell in Croatia proved challenging, and he was later loaned to second-tier club NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac, where he made four appearances.

After his European experience, Kangwanda returned to Zambia in early 2023 and rejoined Red Arrows, a decision that helped revive his career and won him MVP awards in the ended league season.

Back at Red Arrows, the winger rediscovered his confidence and became one of the club's most influential attacking players. Operating mainly from the left flank, Kangwanda impressed with his pace, direct running, ability to beat defenders, and his eye for creating scoring opportunities for teammates.

His consistent performances earned him a move to Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman later in 2023. During his time with the club, he also returned to Red Arrows on loan in 2024 before rejoining Al Hilal.

The 2025/2026 season was one of Kangwanda's most productive campaigns, as he played a key role for Red Arrows by contributing 17 goals and nine assists.

His performances placed him among Zambia's leading attacking talents and attracted interest from clubs outside the country.

Most recently, Kangwanda spent the 2025/2026 season on loan at Moldovan Super Liga side Spartanii Sportul from Al Hilal, continuing his international club experience before completing his move to Yanga.

At the international level, Kangwanda has represented Zambia from youth to senior level. He featured for the Zambia Under-20 team at the 2018 COSAFA Under-20 Championship and in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations before progressing to the senior national team.

He was part of Zambia's squad that won the 2022 COSAFA Cup, scoring the decisive goal in the final against Namibia to help the Chipolopolo secure the regional title.

At the 2023 COSAFA Cup, Kangwanda continued his impressive form by scoring three goals to finish among the tournament's joint top scorers alongside South Africa's Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Yanga believe Kangwanda's international experience, attacking versatility, and ability to operate on the left side of the frontline will add a new dimension to their squad.

The winger is expected to provide competition for places in the attacking department while giving Mngqithi another option capable of stretching opposition defenses with his speed and movement.

The signing reflects Yanga's ambition to maintain their dominance in Tanzanian football while building a squad capable of competing strongly in continental competitions.