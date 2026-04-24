Yanga, Simba clash moved to Isamuhyo Stadium

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Premier League Board has announced a key change of venue for the highly anticipated Mainland Premier League fixture between Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba, popularly known as the Kariakoo Derby.

According to an official statement released on April 24, 2026, the match initially scheduled to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will now take place at the Meja Jenerali Isamuhyo Stadium. The fixture is set for May 3, 2026, with kickoff slated for 6pm.

The board cited ongoing renovations at the Mkapa Stadium as the primary reason behind the decision. The facility, which regularly hosts high profile domestic and international matches, is currently undergoing improvements, making it unavailable for use during the scheduled date of the derby.

The changes have been made to ensure the match is played under suitable conditions while maintaining the standards required for top tier league fixtures, the statement said.

The clash comes at a crucial point in the title race, with defending champions Young Africans sitting comfortably at the top of the standings. Yanga lead the table with 47 points from 19 matches, maintaining an unbeaten record of 14 wins and five draws. They have also been dominant on both ends of the pitch, scoring 44 goals while conceding just three, giving them a remarkable goal difference of 41.

In contrast, Simba are second on the log with 42 points from the same number of matches. The Msimbazi Street giants have registered 12 wins, six draws and one defeat, scoring 32 goals and conceding seven for a goal difference of 25. While Simba remain firmly in the title race, they trail their rivals by five points, making the upcoming derby a potentially decisive encounter.

The Kariakoo Derby remains the biggest fixture in Tanzanian football, drawing massive attention from fans across the country and beyond. Matches between Simba and Yanga are known for their intensity, historic rivalry and large fan attendance, often filling the Mkapa Stadium to capacity.

Despite the change in venue, TPLB assured stakeholders that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and successful event.

The board confirmed that both clubs, along with other relevant authorities, have been duly informed and are cooperating in preparations for the match.

The clubs and all stakeholders have received full details regarding the venue change and are working closely to ensure the game is conducted in line with the league’s high standards, which rank among the best in Africa, the statement added.

The shift to Isamuhyo Stadium presents a different setting for the derby, but the stakes remain high. With the title race heating up, Simba will be eager to close the gap, while Yanga aim to tighten their grip at the summit.