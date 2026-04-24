From MP to State House: Samia appoints Angela Kizigha presidential adviser

Her appointment reflects continued confidence from President Hassan, who had earlier, on April 2, 2025, nominated her to Parliament under the President’s quota.
In another appointment, Peter Mwasalyanda has been named Director General of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority, succeeding Jabiri Bakari, whose term has ended.
Prior to this appointment, Mr Mwasalyanda served as Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Communications Service Access Fund, where he oversaw projects aimed at expanding communication services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
Meanwhile, Dr Bakari has been appointed Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, taking over from Salim Msangi, who has been assigned other duties within the government.
In a related development, Ambassador Mobhare Matinyi has been appointed Tanzania’s envoy to Algeria, a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.
Mr Matinyi is a seasoned diplomat and communications expert. Prior to this appointment, he served as Tanzania’s ambassador to Sweden, where he focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, education and investment between Tanzania and European nations.