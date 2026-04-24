From MP to State House: Samia appoints Angela Kizigha presidential adviser

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made a series of key appointments in government, in a move aimed at strengthening institutional performance and improving efficiency in public service.

According to a statement issued by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka, the appointments take effect immediately, with the appointees expected to assume their duties in line with public service procedures.

Among those appointed is nominated Member of Parliament Angela Kizigha, who has been named Presidential Adviser on Social Affairs.

Her appointment reflects continued confidence from President Hassan, who had earlier, on April 2, 2025, nominated her to Parliament under the President’s quota.

In another appointment, Peter Mwasalyanda has been named Director General of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority, succeeding Jabiri Bakari, whose term has ended.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Mwasalyanda served as Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Communications Service Access Fund, where he oversaw projects aimed at expanding communication services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Meanwhile, Dr Bakari has been appointed Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, taking over from Salim Msangi, who has been assigned other duties within the government.

In a related development, Ambassador Mobhare Matinyi has been appointed Tanzania’s envoy to Algeria, a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.