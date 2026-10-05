Yanga, Simba derby gets new dressing-room gas detector safety check









Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has introduced a new safety measure at Uhuru Stadium by installing multi-gas detection equipment in the dressing rooms ahead of Saturday’s eagerly awaited Kariakoo Derby between Yanga and Simba.

TPLB chief executive officer Cornel Barnabas said the equipment will be used to check the dressing rooms before players and officials enter, in a move aimed at addressing safety concerns that have previously triggered controversy in domestic football.

The equipment will not only detect potentially harmful gases but will also measure oxygen levels in the dressing rooms to ensure they remain within safe levels required by players and team officials.

“We have taken measures to ensure that the dressing rooms are safe. We will have gas detectors to check the rooms before the teams use them,” said Barnabas.

The development comes as preparations intensify for the October 10 Premier League clash, with both clubs returning from the international break and expected to attract a huge crowd to Uhuru Stadium.

The decision is particularly significant given Yanga’s previous disputes over dressing-room facilities at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

The reigning champions were fined twice by TPLB after using a house outside the stadium instead of the designated dressing rooms.

The first incident occurred during the May 3 league derby against Simba, when Yanga players and members of the technical bench used a house across the road from the stadium. TPLB subsequently fined the club Sh30 million for breaching regulations governing match procedures.

The issue returned during Yanga’s final league match of the 2025/26 season against JKT Tanzania at Isamuhyo.

Despite winning the match 3-0 to secure their fifth consecutive Premier League title, Yanga again used the same house instead of the official dressing room. The repeat offence resulted in a Sh100 million fine, while club president Hersi Said and then chief executive officer Andre Mtine were referred to the TFF Ethics Committee.

The dressing-room controversy has generated debate over the safety and suitability of facilities at some Premier League venues, with clubs raising concerns about potential risks inside changing rooms.

Although allegations concerning the presence of harmful substances have not been established as fact, the introduction of gas detectors gives league authorities a means of testing the atmosphere inside the facilities before the teams use them.

Monitoring oxygen levels is also important because adequate oxygen and proper ventilation are essential for a safe environment, particularly in enclosed rooms occupied by players, technical staff and match officials.

The new system therefore provides TPLB with an additional safety check before the teams settle into their respective dressing rooms.

The measure comes at a crucial time for the Kariakoo Derby, one of the most closely followed fixtures in Tanzanian football.

Both Yanga and Simba have made strong starts to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign and are expected to enter the encounter with little separating them at the top of the table.

For TPLB, the objective is to ensure that Saturday’s derby is decided by what happens on the pitch rather than renewed arguments over dressing-room conditions.