Zanzibar Heroes to tackle Uganda Friday in friendly

Dar es Salaam. The Zanzibar national football team, popularly known as the Zanzibar Heroes, is set to face Uganda, nicknamed The Cranes, in an international friendly match on Friday at the New Amaan Complex.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm, according to Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) Secretary-General Hussein Ahmada Vuai, who described the fixture as a key part of preparations for both teams ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Uganda were originally scheduled to face the Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars) in Marakesh, Morocco on June 5, but that match was postponed following a decision by Moroccan authorities due to sanitary and public health considerations.

The friendly against Zanzibar now provides Uganda an opportunity to regain competitive momentum ahead of future fixtures.

Uganda is set to arrive in Zanzibar today, while the Zanzibar Heroes will also begin their training camp today in preparation for the match.

Head coach Hemed Suleiman “Morocco” has named a strong squad that includes goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. Goalkeepers selected are Ahmed Issa Haji “Bolo” (JKU SC), Hamad Ubwa “Baro” (Mlandege FC), and Suleiman Said Abraham (Namungo FC).

Defenders called up for the match include Salum Khamis “Gado” (JKT Tanzania FC), Said Mussa “Mbeki” (Mlandege FC), Mukrim Issa “Miranda” (Singida BS), Ibrahim Abdallah Hamad “Baka” (Yanga SC), Abdulmalik Adam “Agreiy” (Singida BS), Hussein Ali “Mbegu” (Simba SC), Abdallah Kheir “Sebo” (Singida BS), Mohamed Mussa Salum (Mashujaa FC), and Abubakar Nizar “Ninju” (Yanga SC).

The midfield comprises Jamal Saleh “Jaku” (Mlandege FC), Fahad Msham Said (Meridiana – Spain), Abdulnasir Mohamed “Casemiro” (Yanga SC), Abdulnassir Asaa “Gamal” (Mashujaa FC), Sheikhan Khamis Ibrahim (Yanga SC), Mudathir Yahya Abass (Yanga SC), Abdallah Yassin “Kundana” (Mbeya City), and Feisal Salum Abdallah “Feitoto” (Azam FC). Leading the attack, the Heroes will field Mzee Hassan Mzee (Azam FC), Aimar Hafidh Abubakar (Azam FC), Mansour Omar Kombo (Black Sailor FC), Ali Khamis “Kokoro” (Fufuni FC), Mussa Hassan Salum (Mlandege FC), Ali Khatib “Inzaghi” (Uhamiaji FC), and Muslih Simai Ameir “Morata” (Kipanga FC).

Coach Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman expressed confidence in his squad, describing the friendly as a platform to assess team readiness, build cohesion, and showcase Zanzibar’s football talent on the international stage.