Zanzibar youngsters take talent hunt to BraziL

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar’s investment in youth football has taken an international step, with 18 youngsters flying to Brazil yesterday for a tournament that could provide an important test of their talent against players from one of the world’s strongest footballing nations.

The Zanzibar Spice Boys Under-13 squad, comprising players aged 12 and 13, departed the Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in the early hours yesterday for Minas Gerais, where they will compete in the PQ Cup Brasil 2026 from October 10 to 15.

Beyond the pursuit of silverware, the trip is being viewed as an opportunity to expose the youngsters to a different football environment and provide them with international experience at an early stage of their development.

Spice Boys have been drawn in Group A alongside Brazilian sides Clube Minas Gerais, Soccer Pro Betim, Polo Novo Horizonte Rio Vermelho and Vitinho Soccer Itabira.

The tournament is expected to bring together youth teams from Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and other countries, providing the Zanzibar players with an opportunity to test themselves against youngsters from different football systems.

The delegation comprises the players, coaches and technical staff, government officials and other members, with retired Brazilian Honorary Ambassador Abdulsamad Abdulrahim serving as head of the delegation. Zanzibar Sports Council executive secretary Said Marin is also part of the delegation.

Abdulrahim said the journey should not be judged solely by the results on the pitch, but also by the opportunity to develop the youngsters and promote Zanzibar and Tanzania internationally.

“Beyond winning, this journey gives us an opportunity to promote Zanzibar and Tanzania, our tourism and our peaceful image,” he said.

He said playing in Brazil, a country with a rich football tradition and a reputation for producing some of the game's greatest players, would expose the youngsters to valuable experiences that could influence their future careers.

The trip also marks a breakthrough after previous attempts to take the team to international competitions failed to materialise.

According to Abdulrahim, planned trips to Arusha, Dubai, Norway and France had previously fallen through, making the Brazil tour particularly significant for the young players.

He thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi and other stakeholders for supporting the initiative.

The departure also attracted family members, relatives, government leaders and other well-wishers at the airport, who gathered to encourage the youngsters before their journey.