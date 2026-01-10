From Kinshasa to Morocco: Michel Mboladinga’s tribute to Patrice Lumumba at AFCON

Dar es Salaam. We are not talking football today, but art and the extraordinary talent of Michel Kuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumba or Lumumba Vea.

Mboladinga is one of Africa’s most unique football fans, who has captured attention with his remarkable way of supporting his national team, DR Congo, at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Morocco.

Unlike other fans, he cheers while standing completely still, his right hand raised throughout the entire match, almost like a living statue.

Early life and passion for football

Born on September 26, 1976, Mboladinga displayed a special passion for football from childhood, alongside a love for his country’s culture and history.

His journey as an unusual, devoted fan began in 2013 when he chose to support his national team in a way unlike any other—by standing still and raising his right hand throughout matches, never moving for the full duration of play.

A tribute to history

This distinctive style won him fame, as he never showed emotion even when his team scored. His calm, statue-like demeanor is a tribute to the historical and political memory of Patrice Lumumba, DR Congo’s first Prime Minister after independence in 1960, who is revered for his dedication to his nation and struggle for freedom. Patrice Lumumba was assassinated in 1961.

AFCON 2025–26 performances

During several AFCON 2025–26 matches, Mboladinga continued to draw attention, wearing the DR Congo flag colors—blue, yellow, and red—while standing motionless for the entire match, in homage to the famous Lumumba statue in Kinshasa.

His behavior contrasted sharply with the cheers and songs of other fans in the stadium. In recognition of his dedication, Mboladinga was given a special honor: he traveled alongside a small group of fans whose trips to Morocco were sponsored by the Congolese government, showing the value placed on him by his nation.

What has impressed many is his remarkable endurance. He remains motionless, without lowering his hand, even during extra time, often gazing upwards, seemingly lost in thought.

Legacy at AFCON 2025

Although DR Congo was eliminated from the AFCON tournament, Mboladinga made history, becoming a fan attraction.

He managed to stand a total of 390 minutes across four matches, including the Round of 16 game where DR Congo played 120 minutes before losing to Algeria’s Boulbina with a late goal.

At the moment the decisive goal was scored, Mboladinga was reportedly seen shedding tears while standing.