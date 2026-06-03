From young mothers to seasoned entrepreneurs: Women across Tanzania are winning big with SportPesa

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa Tanzania is celebrating a remarkable milestone after two women from different generations and walks of life secured life-changing wins worth more than Sh857 million combined, highlighting the growing role women are playing in Tanzania’s sports entertainment industry.

The winners, Grace George Litimba and Husna Dauda Abubakari, may come from different backgrounds and stages of life, but they now share one thing in common: they have both become part of one of Tanzania’s biggest female winning stories.

Grace George Litimba made national headlines after securing an incredible Sh400,000,000 payout on Aviator, making her the biggest Aviator winner ever recorded in Tanzania.

A teacher, businesswoman, and mother in her 50s, Grace has spent years balancing family responsibilities, her profession, and running a business. Speaking after receiving her winnings, she said the money would be used to grow her investments, expand her business, and support her family.

“This win has completely changed my life. I want to make smart decisions for the future by increasing my investments, growing my business, and supporting my parents and children,” she said.

While Grace’s story captured national attention, another inspiring winner was making history through SportPesa Supa Jackpot.

Thirty-six-year-old Husna Dauda Abubakari, a businesswoman from Kibaha and a passionate Young Africans SC supporter, recently secured Sh457,989,839 after correctly predicting all 14 matches in the SportPesa Supa Jackpot.

A proud mother to a one-month-old baby, Husna was joined by her husband and family when she travelled to claim her win at SportPesa’s offices, turning the occasion into a celebration for everyone who had supported her journey.

“When I first saw the results, I honestly could not believe it. I kept checking again and again because winning this amount felt unreal. This is a life-changing moment for my family and me,” she said.

An avid jackpot player, Husna revealed that she had also prepared a prediction slip for the 16/16 jackpot tier, which carried a potential prize of over Sh800 million. Unfortunately, she did not have enough funds available to place the additional ticket.

Speaking on the milestone, Tracy Humplick, Head of Marketing from SportPesa Tanzania, said the two winners represent a powerful shift in how the industry is evolving.

“What makes these stories special is not only the size of the wins, but the people behind them. Grace and Husna come from different generations and different life experiences, yet both found themselves celebrating life-changing moments through our platforms. Their stories demonstrate that opportunities can emerge for anyone, regardless of age or background.”

The stories of Grace and Husna reflect a growing trend within Tanzania’s sports entertainment industry, where women are increasingly engaging with products such as Aviator and Supa Jackpot.