Tiseza wins global award for the third year in a row

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) has been named Africa’s Best Investment Promotion Agency for 2026, its third consecutive recognition at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Global Foundation Awards.

The award was presented in Dubai this week, recognising Tiseza’s role in promoting and facilitating investment.

The recognition comes as registered investment projects in Tanzania more than tripled from 252 in 2021 to 915 in 2025, according to Tiseza data. Approved investment capital also rose from $3.7 billion to $10.95 billion over the same period.

Tiseza board member Felista Lelo said the award reflected Government and institutional efforts to improve the investment environment.

“The award is a great honour for the nation and Tiseza. It shows the confidence that the world has in Tanzania and reflects the results of efforts being made by our Government and institution to create an enabling investment environment,” she said.

Tiseza Director General Gilead Teri said the recognition marked the third consecutive year the authority had received international awards in different categories.

He said Tiseza won an award in 2025 for its use of information and communication technology through its One-Stop Facilitation Centre.