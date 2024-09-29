Kasongo: NBC league’s Man of the Match prize boosts competition

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania Mainland NBC Premier League gains momentum, man of the match award seems to increase competitiveness among the players.

Stakeholders in the football, including fans, officials, and players, have all praised the positive impact of the prizes on the league’s dynamics, thanks to the main sponsor, NBC Bank.

The array of accolades, which includes the traditional best player and best coach of the month awards, as well as new prizes for the best performer in each match, have significantly bolstered players’ drive to excel.

“The main intention is to ensure that these prizes bring the intended benefits, which is to increase the morale of the players and coaches of the participating clubs in order to enhance the competition,” explained Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Board Almasi Kasongo.

Kasongo said that the prizes committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has been diligent in ensuring that the winners of the prizes are truly deserving.

Kasongo said the NBC Bank, through its officials who present the awards during league matches, expressed great satisfaction with the heightened level of competition witnessed in the league, crediting the prizes as a fundamental factor behind this development.

“You can see how players are fighting hard to make their team win. This has increased the competitiveness of the match,” said Kasongo.

NBC’s Zanzibar branch manager, Abdul Karim Mkila, said that following the positive response received through the prizes, the bank is positioning itself to further enhance innovation that will increase the appeal of the league.

This will be done together with developing more specific banking services for sports stakeholders in the country.

“It is a pleasure and an honour for us to see that the players and coaches who receive these prizes have been enjoying and taking pride in them,” said Mkila, as he handed over a trophy and a Sh1 million award to Simba SC midfielder Jean Charles Ahoua, who emerged as the best player of the month for August.

To further enhance the inclusive nature of the prize-giving process, the Chairperson of the Dar es Salaam Regional Football Association (DRFA), Lameck Nyambaya, also had the opportunity to present a trophy and a Sh1 million award to Simba Club’s head coach, Fadlu Davids, who was announced as the best coach of the league for August.

The positive response to the prizes has been evident, with players like Simba goalkeeper Moussa Camara, the ‘Man of the Match’ in the recent Mzizima Derby, eagerly sharing their excitement on social media platforms.