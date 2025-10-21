Lady golfers ready to defend regional golf crown in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is among several East and Central African nations gearing up for the 2025 East and Central Africa All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT), scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24 at the scenic Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort in Naivasha, Kenya.

Hosted by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), this biennial championship serves as the regional counterpart to the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), the continent’s premier women’s golf event.

The EACAACT brings together elite female golfers from the region in a spirit of competition, sportsmanship, and friendship.

Apart from Tanzania, participating nations include Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Madagascar, Reunion, and hosts Kenya, each fielding their top-ranked lady golfers for three days of intense play on one of East Africa’s most challenging and picturesque courses.

Representing Tanzania will be a formidable quartet: Vicky Elias, Neema Olomi, Shufaa Twalib, and Khadija Suleiman, under the management of Yasmin Chali, who also serves as Secretary General of the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU).

Speaking from Nairobi ahead of the championship, Yasmin expressed strong confidence in her team’s readiness and commitment to retaining the crown. “Our golfers are in top shape and fully prepared to defend the title,” said Yasmin.

“They have trained with focus and determination. We know the competition will be tough, but we are ready to give our best and keep the trophy in Tanzania.”

According to the official schedule, teams will arrive and hold practice rounds on October 20 and 21, followed by the opening ceremony and flag-raising at Green No. 18.

The championship rounds will then run from October 22 to 24, culminating in a prize-giving ceremony and gala dinner on Friday evening.

At the 2023 edition in Kigali, Rwanda, Tanzania clinched the overall team trophy, while Kenya’s Awuor took the individual title. That triumph reaffirmed Tanzania’s dominance in regional women’s golf, adding to their previous victories in 2009, 2011, and 2019.

Since its inception in 2009 in Uganda, the EACAACT has grown into one of the most prestigious women’s golf competitions in East and Central Africa — providing a platform for both excellence and unity among participating nations.

“This championship is not only about winning; it’s about advancing women’s golf across our region and strengthening the friendships that make our sport so special,” Yasmin added.