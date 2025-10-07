Kenyan golfers shine to take top honours in Tanzania Open

Dar es Salaam. Kenyan golfers once again demonstrated their dominance in East African golf after producing a series of outstanding performances at the Vodacom Tanzania Open Golf Championship, which concluded over the weekend at the scenic Kiligolf Course in Arusha.

The four-day stroke play event brought together over 150 golfers from eight African countries, featuring both professional and amateur divisions.

The championship, sanctioned by the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), attracted some of the region’s finest golfers, all competing for top honors in one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Tanzanian golf calendar.

In the professional category, Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu emerged as the overall champion with a total score of 289 strokes, showcasing remarkable consistency throughout the tournament.

His compatriot Greg Snow followed closely in second place with 300 strokes, while another Kenyan, Robinson Owiti, secured third position on 303 strokes.

Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel was the best local performer, finishing fourth with 305 strokes, ahead of Isaac Wanyeche, who placed fifth on 312 strokes.

The trend of Kenyan excellence extended into the elite amateur category, where John Lejirma captured the title with an impressive 292 strokes.

Fellow Kenyan Michael Karanga finished second on 297, while Tanzania’s Isiaka Dunia delivered a strong showing to claim third place with 298 strokes.

In the women’s division, Tanzania’s own Madina Idd delighted the home crowd by winning the title with 310 strokes, fending off stiff competition from compatriot Neema Olomi, who took second place with 315 strokes.

The winners were handsomely rewarded for their efforts, with the professional champion taking home Sh 8.2 million, while the top amateur received Sh 2.5 million. In total, 22 golfers shared various cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding performances.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, David Tarimo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodacom Tanzania PLC, commended all participants for their skill and sportsmanship. “This tournament has been thrilling and inspiring. Vodacom Tanzania is proud to support a championship that promotes excellence, discipline, and unity through sport,” said Tarimo. He added that Vodacom’s partnership with the Tanzania Golf Union reflects the company’s dedication to nurturing local talent and enhancing regional cooperation.

“This year, we leveraged our advanced network to deliver live score updates and an enhanced fan experience, bringing technology closer to the heart of sports,” he added.

TGU Chairman Gilman Kasiga also applauded Vodacom Tanzania for its continued support, marking the third consecutive year of sponsorship.