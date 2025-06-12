Madina starts title defence at Zambia Ladies Open

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top female golfer, Madina Idd, begins her campaign today to defend her title at the prestigious Zambia Ladies Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship, taking place at Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe, Zambia.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Madina said she has undergone intensive training ahead of the tournament, which concludes on Sunday.

“I have trained well ahead of the tournament. It will be tough, as many prominent golfers have confirmed their participation, and all are aiming for the title.

I promise to fight hard, just like I did last year when I won the championship,” said Madina. In 2024, Madina made Tanzania proud by clinching the title at Lusaka Golf Club with an impressive aggregate score of 234 (78, 80, 76) over three rounds.

She outplayed top golfers from Zimbabwe, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya, Zambia, and other competing nations.

Her victory not only brought her national recognition but also earned her valuable points in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), marking a significant milestone for Tanzanian women in the sport. The win placed Madina among the top amateur golfers on the continent and served as an inspiration for many aspiring female golfers back home.

Despite facing financial challenges that nearly prevented her from competing this year, Madina’s determination and resilience have once again brought her to the international stage. She has been training rigorously and remains highly motivated to defend her title against a strong field of competitors. She also spoke about the broader struggles faced by female golfers in Tanzania, especially the lack of consistent sponsorship and institutional support.

“Most female golfers in Tanzania face similar challenges due to limited sponsorship opportunities. If we had more backing, many of us could represent Tanzania better and more frequently,” she said.