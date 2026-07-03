National athletics championships begin today in Pwani

Dar es Salaam. The 2026 National Athletics Championships get underway today at the Filbert Bayi Grounds in Kibaha, Pwani Region, with more than 300 athletes expected to compete in one of the country's biggest track and field events.

The two-day championships, which conclude tomorrow, will bring together athletes from all 31 regions of Mainland Tanzania as well as Zanzibar to compete in a wide range of events, including sprints, middle and long-distance races, jumps and throws.

The competition was originally scheduled for May 29 to 31 but was postponed due to logistical and administrative reasons before Athletics Tanzania (AT) announced the new dates.

Related Sports National Athletics Championships set for July 3 and 4

Organisers say the championships will provide a platform to identify the country's top athletics talent ahead of regional and international competitions while also promoting grassroots athletics development. Athletics Tanzania president Rogath John Stephen said preparations had been completed and expressed confidence that the host region is ready to stage a successful event.

He said the federation selected Pwani after assessing its organisational capacity, growing commitment to athletics development and ability to meet the required technical standards.

"The federation has great confidence in the athletics leadership of the Coastal Region.

Working closely with the regional sports committee and other stakeholders, we believe this year's national championships will be staged successfully and to the required standards," said Stephen.