National Athletics Championships set for July 3 and 4

Dar es Salaam. Athletics Tanzania (AT) has named the Coastal Region (Pwani) as the host of this year’s National Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 3 and 4 at the Filbert Bayi grounds in Kibaha.

The championships were initially set for May 29 to 31 but were postponed due to logistical and administrative reasons before new dates were confirmed by the national federation.

The two-day competition will bring together athletes from all 31 regions of Mainland Tanzania, as well as Zanzibar, competing across a wide range of track and field disciplines including sprints, middle and long-distance races, jumps and throws.

Organisers say the event will not only serve as a platform to identify and showcase the country’s top athletic talent but also help strengthen grassroots athletics development in the host region.Athletics Tanzania President Rogath John Stephen said the federation’s Executive Committee selected the Coastal Region after assessing its growing capacity, organisational strength and commitment to athletics development.

He said the decision reflects AT’s confidence in the region’s ability to stage a successful national competition that meets required technical and organisational standards.

“The federation has great confidence in the athletics leadership of the Coastal Region. Working closely with the regional sports committee and other stakeholders, we believe this year’s national championships will be staged successfully and to the required standards,” said Stephen.

This will be the second time the Coastal Region has been entrusted with hosting the National Athletics Championships. The region previously staged the event in 2015, also at Kibaha’s Filbert Bayi grounds.

Officials say the return of the championships to Pwani highlights steady progress in sports administration and infrastructure development over the past decade.

Stephen confirmed that preparations are complete, adding that the event will feature athletes from all corners of the country, with more than 300 competitors expected to participate.

He said the championships remain one of Tanzania’s most important athletics competitions, providing a critical platform for talent identification ahead of regional and international events.

The organisers further noted that the competition will also play a key role in strengthening unity among regions while offering young athletes exposure to elite-level competition.

With final preparations in place, AT says it is confident the 2026 edition will deliver high-level performances and set new benchmarks for future national championships.

Dar es Salaam. Athletics Tanzania (AT) has named the Coastal Region (Pwani) as the host of this year’s National Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 3 and 4 at the Filbert Bayi grounds in Kibaha.

The championships were initially set for May 29 to 31 but were postponed due to logistical and administrative reasons before new dates were confirmed by the national federation.

The two-day competition will bring together athletes from all 31 regions of Mainland Tanzania, as well as Zanzibar, competing across a wide range of track and field disciplines including sprints, middle and long-distance races, jumps and throws.

Organisers say the event will not only serve as a platform to identify and showcase the country’s top athletic talent but also help strengthen grassroots athletics development in the host region.

Athletics Tanzania President Rogath John Stephen said the federation’s Executive Committee selected the Coastal Region after assessing its growing capacity, organisational strength and commitment to athletics development.

He said the decision reflects AT’s confidence in the region’s ability to stage a successful national competition that meets required technical and organisational standards.

“The federation has great confidence in the athletics leadership of the Coastal Region. Working closely with the regional sports committee and other stakeholders, we believe this year’s national championships will be staged successfully and to the required standards,” said Stephen.

This will be the second time the Coastal Region has been entrusted with hosting the National Athletics Championships. The region previously staged the event in 2015, also at Kibaha’s Filbert Bayi grounds.

Officials say the return of the championships to Pwani highlights steady progress in sports administration and infrastructure development over the past decade.

Stephen confirmed that preparations are complete, adding that the event will feature athletes from all corners of the country, with more than 300 competitors expected to participate.

He said the championships remain one of Tanzania’s most important athletics competitions, providing a critical platform for talent identification ahead of regional and international events.

The organisers further noted that the competition will also play a key role in strengthening unity among regions while offering young athletes exposure to elite-level competition.