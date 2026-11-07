NBA Cup 2026 preview by AfroPari: main favorite stumbles – who to compete for title?

Last season's champions suffered a defeat in their opening game! The New York Knicks, who won both the NBA Cup and the NBA championship in 2026, began their Cup title defense with a 93-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

This marked the start of the NBA Cup's fourth edition, an in-season tournament featuring all 30 teams in the league. Participants are divided into six groups of five, with each side playing four games against its group opponents.

Group winners advance directly to the knockout stage, along with the two second-place teams, one from each conference. More than a trophy is at stake: each player on the winning team will earn $514,971.

Opening night: Giannis shines, Curry sparks comeback

The Knicks' loss wasn't the only headline from opening night. The Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers 145-125, while Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Born in Greece to Nigerian immigrants, Giannis obtained Nigerian citizenship in 2015 and proudly identifies with both countries. He was the star of the game against the Pacers, and his performance served as another reminder of how African roots are woven into the modern NBA history.

The Warriors vs Lakers clash was just as exciting. Golden State trailed by 25 points but managed to turn the game around. Curry scored 31 points, while Luka Dončić put up 37. Still, it wasn't enough. The Warriors won 112-95.

Three group stage storylines

1) Can the Knicks survive the toughest group?

In East Group B, the defending champions face Cleveland, Philadelphia, Miami, and Indiana – three teams that finished in the Eastern Conference's top seven last season.

Only the group winner advances directly to the knockout stage, while the best runner-up across the conference's three groups gets one more spot.

The Knicks have already lost to direct rival Philadelphia, putting them at a disadvantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker, the first criterion used when teams finish with the same record. So another loss could cost the defending champions a knockout-stage spot.

2) Can the Spurs get revenge?

In West Group C, they'll face the Lakers, Warriors, Portland, and Sacramento. Wembanyama and his teammates have extra motivation: they lost last year's NBA Cup Final to the Knicks 113-124, then fell to them in the NBA Finals. Can the Spurs reach the final again and get revenge? San Antonio opens its campaign against the Kings on November 6.

3) Will the Cup set the stage for the NBA Playoffs?

Previous NBA Cup finalists often carried their success into the NBA playoffs. The Thunder won the NBA championship in 2025, the Knicks claimed the title in 2026, and both the Spurs and Pacers reached the NBA Finals after making the Cup final. But there are other stories: the winners of the first two editions, the Lakers and Bucks, were eliminated in the NBA playoffs' first round! For some, the Cup is a springboard to greater success; for others, it's the season’s highlight.

African stars in the NBA

Africa has matched its record, with 17 players from six African countries in the league. Six of them represent Nigeria: Adem Bona (Philadelphia), Charles Bassey (Golden State), Precious Achiuwa (Sacramento), Josh Okogie (Utah), Ugonna Onyenso (Detroit), and Felix Okpara (Washington). Five of the six groups feature at least one African player, while West Group C is set for a Nigerian showdown as Bassey and Achiuwa face off.

East Group B has the strongest African representation. The 76ers alone have three players: Cameroon's Joel Embiid, Nigeria's Adem Bona, and Senegal's Tacko Fall. Their clash against Indiana promises a Cameroonian showdown between Embiid and Pascal Siakam.

When to watch the games?

The group stage runs through November 27, with the quarterfinals scheduled for December 4-5, the semifinals for December 8-9, and the final set for December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

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