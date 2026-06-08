North Coast swimmers shine at 10th National Junior event

Dar es Salaam. North Coast Swimming Club delivered an outstanding performance at the 10th Tanzania National Junior Swimming Championships, emerging as one of the strongest teams in the competition and reinforcing their rapid rise in the country’s swimming scene.

The club finished second overall in the medal standings after collecting a total of 27 medals, narrowly behind Kenya’s Bandari Swim Club, which topped the table with 38 medals.

The championships brought together 410 swimmers from 22 clubs competing across 84 disciplines, making it one of the most competitive junior events in the region.

Bandari and North Coast were evenly matched in gold medals, with both clubs securing 17 golds each. However, Bandari edged ahead in the overall tally through superior performance in silver and bronze medals.

The Kenyan side won eight silver and 13 bronze medals, while North Coast collected five silver and five bronze medals.

Tanzania’s Mwanza Swim Club also impressed, finishing third in the medal standings with 15 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

In the points classification, North Coast that founded just two years ago, continued to show remarkable progress, finishing joint second with Mwanza Swim Club on 119 points.

Bandari Swim Club claimed the overall title in the points category with 124 points, underlining its dominance across both genders and multiple disciplines.

A closer breakdown of the category results showed strong regional variation in performance. North Coast dominated the women’s category with 92 points, ahead of Bandari, which accumulated 79 points.

In contrast, Mwanza Swim Club was dominant in the boys’ category, topping the table with 118 points. Bandari followed with 45 points, while North Coast finished sixth with 27 points, reflecting an area of improvement for the rapidly growing club.

Speaking to The Citizen, North Coast Chairman Lameck Borega praised the swimmers, coaches, management and parents for what he described as a strong and encouraging performance.

He said the results reflected the positive direction the club is taking and expressed confidence that it would continue to develop into one of the country’s leading swimming institutions in the coming years.

Borega also acknowledged the support of Dar es Salaam Independent School (DIS), noting that all North Coast swimmers train at its swimming pool, which has played a key role in their development and preparation.

The event also featured international participation beyond East Africa, with clubs from Zambia, including Aquatics Riders Swim Club, Kalene Swim Club, Lechwe Swimming Club, Ndola Rapids Swim Club and Orcas Swim Club, adding to the competitive depth of the championships.