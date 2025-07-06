Pre-CHAN finals tournament to feature four CECAFA countries

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s senior national football team, Taifa Stars, will take part in a special four-nation tournament aimed at fine-tuning the squad and testing their readiness ahead of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The tournament, scheduled to take place at the Tanzanite Kwaraa Stadium in Manyara Region, will also feature Kenya (Harambee Stars), Uganda (The Cranes), and Sudan. All four teams are confirmed participants in the upcoming CHAN finals, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya and Uganda.

According to sources close to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the tournament is expected to be held shortly after July 20, although the exact dates are yet to be officially confirmed.

Initially planned as a three-team event, the inclusion of Sudan has expanded the lineup, ensuring all CECAFA members participating in CHAN will have the opportunity to compete in this vital tune-up competition.

This tournament offers an excellent chance for teams to finalize their tactical setups and player combinations, while coaches will be able to assess player form and address any weaknesses before the pressures of CHAN begin.

In addition to this four-nation competition, Taifa Stars are set to depart for Egypt on July 9 for a ten-day intensive training camp. This camp will serve as the final preparation phase, allowing players to condition themselves physically and tactically in controlled environments similar to those expected during the tournament.

The CHAN tournament itself starts on August 2, with matches spread across venues in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda. For Taifa Stars, CHAN represents a significant platform to showcase talent emerging from Tanzania’s domestic leagues, as the tournament exclusively features players based in their home countries.

The team faces a challenging group stage with tough opponents, including regional rivals, all aiming to progress further in the competition. Their opening match, especially since it will be played on home soil, is expected to generate strong support from fans eager to see their team succeed.

Participation in the four-nation tournament and the Egypt training camp is considered crucial in building the team’s cohesion and readiness.

These preparations will help players adapt to the competitive intensity and physical demands of CHAN. For Tanzania, CHAN holds special significance as it offers a rare chance for local players to gain continental exposure and compete against some of Africa’s best talents. Hosting several matches at home adds an additional boost, with passionate fans ready to back their team every step of the way.

The tournament format promises stiff competition, with the top teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.