Twiga Stars face Mali in WAFCON opener today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s senior women’s national football team, Twiga Stars, will tonight begin their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a crucial Group C match against Mali in Morocco. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10pm East African Time at Berkane Stadium.

This will be only the second time the two sides meet in history. Their first encounter took place on May 31, 2024, in a friendly match at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, where the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Aisha Masaka and team captain Opah Clement scored for Tanzania, while Mali’s goals came from Agueissa Diarra and Aissata Traoré. Twiga Stars head into the fixture as underdogs, facing one of the continent’s stronger women’s football teams.

According to the current FIFA Women’s World Rankings, Mali are placed 78th globally, while Tanzania are ranked 137th. Despite the rankings gap, the Tanzanian team remains optimistic and determined to make a statement in the tournament.

Head coach Bakari Shime expressed confidence in his squad, stating that all players are in top shape and mentally prepared for the challenge ahead.

“All our players are ready. We’ve had a good training environment here in Rabat, and the players are responding well. Our focus now is on translating that into strong performances once the tournament begins,” said Shime.

He added that the mood in camp is high and the players are eager to prove themselves on the continental stage.

Team captain Opah Clement echoed the coach’s confidence, emphasizing their ambition to do well in the competition. She also called on all Tanzanians to rally behind the team and offer their moral support during the tournament.

“Our goal is to do our best in this competition. We call upon all Tanzanians to support us as we aim to make our country proud,” said Opah.

Twiga Stars have been drawn into a tough Group C that also includes defending champions South Africa and regional giants Ghana. This year marks Tanzania’s third appearance at the WAFCON finals, and the team is aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in its history.

Following tonight’s match against Mali, Tanzania will face South Africa on Thursday, July 11, at Honor Stadium in Oujda. South Africa are known for their tactical discipline and squad depth, making them one of the favorites in the competition. However, Twiga Stars are hopeful of pulling off a surprise.

The final group-stage match for Twiga Stars will be played on Sunday, 14 July, against Ghana at Berkane Stadium.

With Ghana’s long-standing tradition in women’s football and their experienced squad, Tanzania will need to be at their best to secure points and stay in contention for a quarter-final spot.

Other Group C matches include South Africa vs Ghana on July 7 at Honor Stadium, Ghana vs Mali on July 11 at Berkane Stadium, and South Africa vs Mali on July 14, also at Honor Stadium.

All teams in the group will be competing for the top two positions that guarantee automatic qualification to the quarter-finals.

Additionally, the two best third-placed teams across all groups will also progress to the next stage, which means every point will be vital.