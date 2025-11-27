Simba depart for Mali ahead of crucial Caf Cup encounter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian giants Simba SC are set to depart today for Bamako, Mali, ahead of their crucial Caf Champions’ League Group D clash against Stade Malien on Sunday. The match is scheduled for 7:00 pm Tanzanian time at the Stade du 26 Mars.

The Simba contingent will travel aboard Ethiopian Airlines, though four players will miss the trip.

Kibu Dennis has been granted special leave to attend his father’s funeral, while Abdulrazak Hamza and Moussa Camara are sidelined due to injuries. Awesu Awesu will also be absent due to technical matters.

Team information manager Ahmed Ally stressed that the match is very important and players must deliver a strong performance to recover from a shock opening defeat.

“We know the significance of this game and our players are determined to give their best to console our fans after the loss to Petro Atletico,” said Ally.

Simba currently sit at the bottom of Group D with zero points following their 1-0 defeat to Petro Atletico of Angola.

In contrast, Petro Atletico top the group with three points, while Stade Malien occupy third place with a single point after a goalless draw against Tunisia’s Esperance in their opening fixture.

Despite the challenging group standings, Ally expressed confidence in Simba’s ability to turn their campaign around.

“Even after the loss at home, we still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stage. Our players are committed and eager to reverse the situation in Bamako,” he said.

The team has taken all necessary precautions ahead of the trip to Mali, ensuring that the squad is physically and mentally prepared for the encounter.

Ally praised the resilience of the players, saying they have shown determination and professionalism despite setbacks in the opening match.

“Stade Malien will be a strong opponent, but we are proud of the strength, talent, and commitment of our players. They have reflected on their previous mistakes and are ready to deliver a better performance,” he said.

Simba’s preparation reflects their ambition to remain competitive on the continental stage.

The club’s supporters will be hoping for a significant turnaround in Bamako, as a positive result is crucial to keeping their knockout stage aspirations alive.

With the match less than two days away, all eyes will be on the Tanzanian side to see whether they can recover from their early setback and mount a serious challenge in Group D.