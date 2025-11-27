Tanzania’s ride-hailing market gets new player

Dodoma. Tanzania’s ride-hailing market has added a new entrant which has announced its upcoming launch in the cities of Dodoma, Mwanza and Morogoro.

The entrance of Maxim - an international ride-hailing and delivery service company - signals rising competition in the country’s fast-evolving urban mobility sector.

The head of Maxim Dodoma, Mr Franklin Foy, said in a statement that the company—founded in 2003—is now active in more than 1,000 cities across Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America, offering app-based motorcycle, bajaji, car and delivery services similar to established players such as Uber, Bolt and InDrive.

“Our goal extends beyond providing just another ride-hailing option. We aim to open new economic perspectives for driver-partners by creating meaningful earning opportunities,” he said.

“For passengers, we are committed to making daily life easier and more affordable with safe, reliable and cost-effective mobility solutions.

Ultimately, our aim is to leverage our technology to genuinely help people and improve their lives in every city we serve,” he said.

He said the company is ready to begin operations in Tanzania under local management.

According to him, the company has applied for a licence from the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) and it’s now awaiting approval.

The service is targeting price-sensitive riders, with starting fares of Sh500 in Mwanza and Morogoro and Sh1,000 in Dodoma. Riders will be able to choose between Bodaboda (motorcycle), Bajaji, Car and Delivery categories.

Initial tariffs range from Sh1,000 for motorcycles to Sh3,000 for cars, while Bajaji rides start at Sh1,900.

The expansion comes at a time when ride-hailing in Tanzania—once concentrated primarily in Dar es Salaam—has spread to secondary cities such as Dodoma, Mwanza and Arusha, reshaping urban transport and influencing attitudes towards traditional taxis.

Positioning itself as a low-cost alternative, Maxim says it will offer fares that are about 15 percent lower than prevailing market prices.

The company will also allow new driver-partners to retain 100 percent of their trip earnings during the initial phase, describing the move as a response to concerns about high commission charges on competing platforms.

However, under Latra rules, Maxim would still be permitted to introduce commission rates of up to 25 percent in future.

Like other platforms, Maxim operates through a smartphone app that allows users to request rides, view exact fares and track drivers in real time.

The same app also enables customers to order groceries and other essentials, aligning with a global shift towards integrating mobility, delivery and on-demand services on a single digital platform.