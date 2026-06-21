Simba SC stay in hunt after hard-fought win over Pamba Jiji

Dar es Salaam. One of the league giants, Simba SC kept the pressure firmly on their title rivals after a narrow but important 2–1 victory over Pamba Jiji FC at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam on Sunday in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League. The result ensured the title race remains tightly contested as the season enters its decisive phase.

The win means Simba SC remain second on the table with 61 points from 26 matches, just two points behind leaders Young Africans (Yanga), who continue to top the standings with 63 points.

The gap keeps the championship battle finely poised, with every remaining fixture now carrying significant weight. In the chasing pack, Azam FC sit third with 55 points, while Singida Black Stars, TRA United, and JKT Tanzania remain within reach of the upper half, hoping to finish strongly.

Simba SC started the match with high intensity and quickly imposed themselves on possession. Their early pressure paid off in the 7th minute when Ellie Mpanzu broke the deadlock. The goal came from a perfectly weighted pass by Neo Maema, who split the Pamba Jiji defensive line and released Mpanzu into space. The forward showed composure to slot the ball past the goalkeeper and give Simba an early lead.

However, Pamba Jiji FC responded positively and refused to be overwhelmed. Their persistence was rewarded in the 18th minute when Mathew Tegisi Momanyi capitalised on a defensive lapse to level the score. The equaliser shifted momentum slightly, forcing Simba SC to reorganise and regain control in midfield.

The second half saw a more dominant Simba side, with increased tempo and sharper attacking transitions. They controlled possession and pushed Pamba deeper into their own half, creating several chances before finally restoring their advantage in the 64th minute. Libase Gueye finished off a well-worked move to make it 2–1, a goal that ultimately proved decisive.

Despite late pressure from Pamba Jiji FC, Simba SC’s defence held firm, showing discipline and game management to secure all three points. The victory was crucial in maintaining their title challenge and ensuring the race with Yanga remains alive heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

The result also highlights Simba SC’s growing consistency under pressure, with key attacking contributions from Mpanzu and Gueye underlining their depth in crucial moments of the season. While Young Africans (Yanga) still hold a narrow advantage at the top, the two-point margin ensures that the championship outcome remains wide open.