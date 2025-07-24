Singida Black Stars dismiss Sowah transfer rumours, affirm contract validity

Dar es Salaam. Singida Black Stars have firmly denied reports linking their star striker Jonathan Sowah with a move to Simba Sports Club, asserting that the Ghanaian forward is still under a valid contract with them and remains an integral part of their plans for the upcoming season.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Omari Kaya, dismissed the speculation as baseless and clarified that Sowah, who had an impressive run in the previous league season, is contracted to Singida Black Stars for at least one more year.

“Sowah is still our player. He has one year remaining on his contract, and there is no official offer from Simba or any other club,” said Kaya. “There has been a lot of talk in the media, but the truth is, no team has approached us, and no negotiations have taken place. As far as we are concerned, he will be part of our squad for the new season.”

The forward, who joined Singida Black Stars mid-season, made a huge impact, scoring 13 goals despite only featuring in the second half of the campaign. His sharp goal-scoring instincts and consistent performances quickly earned him recognition among the league’s top attacking talents and drew attention from fans and rival clubs alike.

Sowah’s contributions were instrumental in helping Singida Black Stars secure a respectable position in the NBC Premier League and earn qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup, where they will represent Tanzania next season. His presence in the squad is expected to be crucial as the team looks to make a statement on the continental stage.

Kaya emphasized the club’s commitment to maintaining squad stability and ensuring that key players like Sowah remain part of the project. “We have a vision, especially with continental football ahead of us. Sowah is an important piece of that puzzle. There are no plans to let him go at this point,” he stressed.

The CEO also revealed that preparations for the new season are already in motion, with the team set to begin its pre-season training camp early next month. The training schedule and program will be overseen by head coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi, who is expected to build on last season’s success and enhance the team’s competitiveness both locally and in CAF competitions.

“Our technical team, led by Coach Gamondi, is finalizing the pre-season program. We are planning to assemble early so that the team is fully prepared for both the domestic league and the CAF Confederation Cup,” Kaya added.