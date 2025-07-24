Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71 after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest

Clearwater, Florida. Hulk Hogan, the towering figure who once defined professional wrestling, has died at the age of 71 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning.

News of his passing was first reported by TMZ, which stated that emergency medical services were called to Hogan’s Florida home on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his third wife, Sky Daily, and his two children, Brooke and Nick.

Hogan had previously been married to Linda Claridge and Jennifer McDaniel.

Hogan’s wrestling career began in the late 1970s, but it was during the 1980s that he became a global phenomenon. Under the guidance of Vince McMahon, he helped transform the WWF (now WWE) from a regional promotion into a national powerhouse.

His charisma, trademark red-and-yellow attire, and the unforgettable catchphrase—“Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you?”—made him the face of professional wrestling for a generation.

One of the most iconic moments in wrestling history came at WrestleMania III in 1987, when Hogan famously bodyslammed Andre the Giant in front of over 93,000 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome. It was a defining spectacle that solidified Hogan’s legendary status.

Following a dominant spell at WWE, Hogan made a sensational switch to rival promotion WCW in the 1990s. There, he reinvented himself as a villain by forming the notorious New World Order (NWO) faction alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. The storyline helped WCW eclipse WWE in television ratings for over a year, marking one of the most compelling eras in wrestling history.

Hogan returned to WWE in the early 2000s, notably facing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 18 in a generational showdown. Although he would step away from full-time wrestling in the years that followed, his appearances at major WWE events always stirred excitement among fans.

Outside the ring, Hogan ventured into Hollywood, famously playing Thunderlips in Rocky III and starring in family-friendly films like Mr. Nanny and the series Thunder in Paradise. His reality TV show Hogan Knows Best gave fans a glimpse into his private life during the 2000s.

However, Hogan’s legacy has also been marred by controversy. From legal battles and scandals—including a high-profile sex tape leak, racially offensive remarks, and a $31 million settlement with Gawker—to his involvement in the federal steroid trial in the 1990s, his public image has seen both reverence and rebuke.

Despite setbacks, Hogan remained active in business and pop culture, launching a memorabilia store, a beer brand called Real American Beer, and planning a freestyle wrestling venture with former WCW ally Eric Bischoff.

He also made headlines by delivering a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, introducing Donald Trump on the final night.