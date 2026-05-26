Junior swimmers ready to make waves as preps gather pace

Dar es Salaam. Young swimming talents from across the country are set to light up Dar es Salaam during the 10th Tanzania National Junior Championship 2026, a prestigious competition aimed at nurturing the next generation of aquatic stars.

The two-day championship will take place from June 6 to 7 at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) in Masaki, bringing together junior swimmers from different regions in a celebration of talent, discipline and sportsmanship.

Organised by the Tanzania Swimming Association in collaboration with Africa Aquatics and World Aquatics, the event is expected to attract hundreds of participants, coaches and supporters eager to witness the country’s rising stars in action.

According to organisers, the championship has become one of the most important platforms for identifying and developing young swimmers capable of representing Tanzania at regional and international levels.

“This championship is more than just a competition. It is an opportunity to inspire young athletes, build confidence and strengthen the future of swimming in Tanzania,” said one of the event coordinators ahead of the tournament.

Participants will compete in various swimming disciplines and age categories, with organisers promising exciting races, strong competition and memorable performances throughout the event.

The championship will also provide young athletes with exposure to professional standards in swimming while encouraging teamwork, dedication and healthy competition among participants from different clubs and schools.

Parents, sports stakeholders and swimming enthusiasts have been encouraged to attend and support the event as Tanzania continues investing in youth sports development.

Over the years, the Tanzania National Junior Championship has produced several swimmers who have gone on to compete in major regional competitions, highlighting the tournament’s growing importance in the country’s sporting calendar.