Bluefins swimmers shine at FK Blue Marlines event

Dar es Salaam. The up-and-coming Bluefins swimmers have scooped 42 medals at the recently concluded FK Blue Marlines Championships held at the FK International Secondary School pool in Bahari Beach.

Among them, 20 medals were gold, while eight medals were silver and 13 were bronze, helping the club finish second overall with 851 points in the exciting two-day event, which attracted a total of 15 swim clubs from around the country, including Zanzibar.

The highest number of points for Bluefins was won by Shuneal Bharwani, who collected 96 points. Bharwani managed to win six gold medals and one silver medal and also won the overall trophy for the boys’ age category of 15 and over.

He was closely followed by Diti Latighra from the girls’ side with 94 points after she scooped six gold and one bronze medal and also won the overall age group trophy in the same age category.

Mohammadhussein Imran had the third-highest number of points for Bluefins with 88 points after winning five gold and two bronze medals. He was also the runner-up in the boys’ 15 and over age category behind Bharwani.

Other swimmers who won medals for Bluefins were Sakina Abdulali, who won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals; Insiya Adamji (one silver and one bronze); Adam Hassanali (two silver and one bronze); Amatullah Mustansir (one gold and two bronze medals); and Maahira Noorani, who won one gold medal.

The list also included Azaan Momin (two silver and one bronze medal), Kanzi Mussa (one silver medal), and Ummeabiha Esmail, Burhannudin Fazleabbas and Inaya Raheel, who each won a bronze medal.

“This was a good event for our young swimmers to be able to achieve new personal bests, which will enable them to qualify for next month’s National Junior Championships,” said the club’s founder and head trainer, Rahim Alidina.

“We entered a team made up mostly of young swimmers so they could be introduced to the world of competitive swimming and gain some experience before going for the Nationals, and we are happy to say that most of our swimmers managed to achieve new personal bests, which will enable them to qualify for the National Junior event,” said Alidina.