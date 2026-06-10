Tanzania swimmers signal bright future with impressive Algeria display

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's swimming future looks brighter than ever following a string of impressive performances at the Africa Aquatics Championships held in Oran, Algeria, from May 5 to 10.

The encouraging assessment was made by national team manager Hadija Shebe while presenting a report on Tanzania's campaign at the continental event, where the country's swimmers produced one of their strongest performances in recent years.

Tanzania was represented by 17 swimmers: Bridget Heep, Crissa Dillip, Filbertha Demello, Ibrahim Igoro, Kaysan Kachra, Michael Joseph, Nicolene Viljoen, Zack Okumu, Zainab Moosajee, Fidel Kavishe, Aminaz Kachra, Ethan Makala, Lorita Borega, Luke Okore, Kabeer Lakhani, Collins Saliboko and Abbas Abdulali.

According to Hadija, the team's overall performance showed significant progress compared to previous appearances at the African championships, with several swimmers advancing to finals and recording personal best times against some of the continent's strongest competitors.

Apart from the two bronze medals won by Masters swimmer Anitha Kahumba, many of Tanzania's swimmers reached finals and reserve positions, underlining the country's growing competitiveness in the sport.

"The results are very encouraging. We saw many swimmers improve their personal best times while competing against some of Africa's top athletes. This shows that Tanzanian swimming is moving in the right direction," said Hadija.

Kahumba's two bronze medals were among the highlights of the competition, while Adam Kitururu also represented Tanzania in the Masters category.

One of the standout performers was Crissa Dillip, who showcased remarkable versatility across multiple events. Dillip qualified for four finals in the 200m Breaststroke, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle.

She also secured a reserve position in the 200m Backstroke, further demonstrating her ability to compete at a high level across different disciplines.

Nicolene Viljoen also delivered an impressive campaign, booking places in three finals. She advanced to the 200m Butterfly, 400m Individual Medley and 200m Individual Medley finals, highlighting both her endurance and technical skill.

Adding to Tanzania's strong backstroke performances was Aminaz Kachra, who earned a place in the 100m Backstroke final after an excellent showing in the preliminary rounds.

The men's team also made a significant impact in Algeria. Collins Saliboko displayed determination and stamina to qualify for the demanding 400m Individual Medley final. He also secured a reserve position in the 100m Butterfly event.

Kabeer Lakhani strengthened Tanzania's presence in the finals after qualifying for the 200m Individual Medley final, while Michael Joseph, Kaysan Kachra and Abbas Abdulali all earned reserve positions in their respective events.

Hadija said the results reflect the progress being made through improved training programmes, athlete development and increased exposure to international competition.

She noted that the growing number of finalists demonstrates the depth of talent emerging within Tanzania's swimming ranks and provides optimism for the future.

"The performances in Algeria have shown that we have swimmers capable of competing with the best on the continent. The future is bright, and we must continue investing in our athletes and development programmes," she said.