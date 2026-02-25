Tanzania Club meet opens to global swimmers for World Aquatics qualifier

Dar es Salaam. Swimmers from across the globe will be eligible to compete in the upcoming Tanzania National Club Championships, following confirmation that the meet has been approved as a qualifying event for the World Aquatics Short Course Championships scheduled to take place in China this December.

The development was revealed yesterday by the secretary general of the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), Inviolata Itatiro, who said the approval by World Aquatics marks a major milestone for the growth of competitive swimming in the country.

According to Itatiro, the global governing body has officially recognised the Tanzania National Club Championships as one of the sanctioned competitions where swimmers can post qualifying times for the World Aquatics Short Course Championships.

As a result, the meet is now open to both local and international swimmers seeking qualification for the prestigious global event.

“This approval means that all swimmers in the world are entitled to take part in our national championships, provided they meet the required criteria,” said Itatiro. “It is a significant vote of confidence in Tanzania’s ability to host competitions that meet World Aquatics standards.” However, she emphasised that foreign swimmers wishing to compete must strictly adhere to the regulations governing the Tanzania event.

These include obtaining a clearance letter from their respective national swimming federations, confirming that they are in good standing and authorised to compete abroad.

In addition, swimmers must be properly registered for the 2025/2026 season and must have achieved the official meet qualifying time standards within the approved window, which runs from August 1, 2025, to March 2026. Proper travel documentation and timely submission of all required paperwork will also be mandatory.

“The swimmer or swimmers are required to meet our criteria and submit their clearance letters within the set deadlines,” Itatiro explained. “Compliance with these procedures is essential to ensure fairness and adherence to international regulations.”

She added that the World Aquatics decision is expected to significantly raise the profile of the championships and attract a strong field of competitors from outside Tanzania.