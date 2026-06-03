Tanzania Pickleball Open attracts global talent with Absa support

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has taken another step towards establishing itself as a regional sports and tourism destination following the successful staging of the Tanzania Pickleball Open 2026, which attracted players from more than seven countries.

The five-day tournament, sponsored by Absa Bank Tanzania and held at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam, brought together top pickleball players from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Turkey and Dubai.

Organised through a partnership between the Tanzania Pickleball Association (TPA) and the East Africa Racket Sports Club (EARSC), the event featured a corporate prize pool of $15,000 and drew strong participation from both international competitors and local fans.

In the competition, Rakshika and Agni won the women’s doubles title, while Yuvraj and Purvansh emerged champions in the men’s doubles category. Purvansh also claimed the men’s singles crown, while Agni won the women’s singles title.

Shaheed and Deandra triumphed in the international mixed doubles event, while Rakshika and Dev secured victory in the mixed doubles category.

As the title sponsor, Absa Bank Tanzania said its involvement reflects a broader commitment to youth empowerment, community engagement and the development of emerging sports in the country.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the bank’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Beda Biswalo, said the tournament highlighted the growing appeal of pickleball and its potential to create opportunities for young people.

“We are inspired by the remarkable energy, discipline and international talent displayed throughout the tournament,” said Biswalo.

“Our partnership reflects a deeper purpose of championing a sport that unites communities while creating meaningful opportunities for young people.”

He encouraged more Tanzanians, particularly the youth, to embrace the sport, noting that pickleball offers opportunities for recreation, fitness and professional growth. The sport’s accessibility and relatively low cost have also contributed to its increasing popularity across different age groups. Biswalo said Absa Bank’s investment in the tournament supports the government’s efforts to develop sports infrastructure, nurture local talent and position sports as a driver of economic activity and tourism.

The bank also acknowledged the support of the government, co-sponsors Pepsi and CBD Hotel, technology partner Courtly, tournament organisers and fans who contributed to the championship’s success.