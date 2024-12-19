Thrills, triumphs mark 14th East Africa Inter-Parliamentary Games

Mombasa. Regional legislatures excelled in this year’s 14th East Africa Inter-Parliamentary Games, which concluded in Mombasa, Kenya, this week.

Teams from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan entertained fans who gathered in the host country’s coastal region with captivating displays of sporting artistry.

The games were officially opened by Kenya’s President William Ruto in the presence of regional parliamentary speakers, ambassadors, and sponsors, including Mchezo Limited Managing Director Ntoudi Mouyelo.

The colourful procession wound through the city and ended at the Mama Ngina Drive tourist site.

Uganda, the overall titleholder for the last two editions, retained its championship status, securing the most gold medals across various track and field events.

They were closely followed by Kenya, while Tanzania finished third. Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

One of the standout moments of the games was the recognition of EALA delegation Chairman Kanini Kega as the "Most Active Athlete."

Kega participated in multiple disciplines, including volleyball, golf, athletics, and football, representing the Mchezo-sponsored EALA volleyball team.

Thrills and highlights

Athletics provided excitement, particularly in the 100m races. In the women’s 100m event, Uganda’s Acom Joan Alobo, the Soroti City Woman MP in Uganda’s 11th Parliament, triumphed over Kenya’s Omanyo Catherine and Tanzania’s Sichalwe Condesta.

In the men’s 100m, Uganda’s Odoi Bernard Onen secured gold, beating compatriot Ochan Patrick and Kenya’s Vincent Musyoka.

Tug of War also thrilled fans. In the women’s category, Uganda clinched gold, Tanzania took silver, and Kenya finished third.

In the men’s category, Uganda claimed gold, with Tanzania and Kenya taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Football accolades went to Uganda (gold), Tanzania (silver), and Burundi (bronze), while Rwanda received the "Most Disciplined Team" award.

Wheelchair darts was another fan favorite. In the women’s category, Kenya’s Museo Rose claimed first place, followed by Uganda’s Kanushu Laura.

The men’s category saw a Kenyan 1-2 finish with Koskei Bishop and Tim Wanyonyi, while EALA’s Bahati Alex took third.

Closing remarks

During the closing ceremony at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa, Mchezo Limited Business Development Manager for East Africa, Mercy Mugao, speaking on behalf of Mchezo Managing Director Ntoudi Mouyelo, congratulated the government and people of Kenya, especially Mombasa County, for hosting the event.

“Over the past two weeks, we have witnessed incredible talent and unwavering passion across various disciplines. In sports, there are moments of victory and opportunities to learn and grow,” said Mugao.

She added, “To all the winners, congratulations! For those who didn’t secure victory this time, I trust valuable lessons were gained to fuel future success.”

Mugao also praised Kenya’s seamless organisation of the event and reiterated Mchezo’s commitment to advancing East Africa’s sports industry through strategic partnerships that foster growth, innovation, and inclusion.

Additional awards

Golf

Longest Drive (Men): Dickson Kateshumbwa

Longest Drive (Women): Mary Maingi

Nearest to the Pin (Men): Thomas Tayebwa

Best Man: Caleb Mule

Best Lady: Mary Maingi

Team results (Golf)

Women:

1. Uganda, 2. Tanzania, 3. Kenya

Men:

Kenya, 2. Uganda, 3. Tanzania

Basketball

MVP (Men): Mwine Mpaka

MVP (Women): Esther Matiko

Netball

MVP: Sarah Kayagi Netalisile

Winners:

1. Uganda, 2. Tanzania, 3. Kenya

Football

MVP: Amollo Paul Otiende

Volleyball

MVP (Women): Jesca Kishoa

MVP (Men): Muhakwa Valens

Special recognition