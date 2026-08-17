Top East African golfers set to compete in Sterling invitational

Dar es Salaam. Golfers from across East Africa will converge at the Kilimanjaro Worldlife & Golf Estate from September 4 to 6 for the Sterling Invitational, a three-day tournament expected to bring together some of the region’s leading amateur and senior players.

The competition, sponsored by Sterling Surfactant Limited and organised by Madina Idd, will feature 80 golfers from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, providing a platform for players to compete at a high level while strengthening regional ties through sport.

The tournament will be played under the stroke-play format, with competitors completing 18 holes each day. It will feature Championship/Silver and Division B categories, as well as senior men’s and ladies’ competitions.

Players in the Championship/Silver category will have a handicap index of five and below, while Division B will comprise golfers with a handicap index of 5.1 and above. About 50 golfers will compete in the two main categories over the three days.

Senior men and ladies will also take part on September 5 and 6, with 30 players expected to compete in the two categories. Madina said the tournament was designed to provide an inclusive but competitive environment for golfers of different levels while creating opportunities for players to gain valuable exposure.

“We are delighted to welcome golfers from across East Africa to participate in the Sterling Invitational. Our aim is to provide a competitive yet friendly environment where players can showcase their talent, improve their game and build lasting relationships,” she said. The tournament will also attract defending champion Ashley Awuor, who is expected to return to the Kilimanjaro course determined to retain the title she won last year.

Her participation adds another layer of excitement to a competition that organisers hope will attract attention beyond Tanzania, particularly because of its international ranking status.

The Sterling Invitational is recognised under the R&A and has been registered with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), meaning eligible players will have an opportunity to earn valuable world ranking points through their performances.

For the ladies, the competition will cover 54 holes, while senior golfers will play 36 holes. The format is expected to test players’ consistency, course management, concentration and ability to handle pressure over multiple rounds.

Madina said the tournament’s regional character was important in promoting the growth of golf and creating stronger connections among players from East African countries.

“Golf is not only about competition. It is also about sportsmanship, friendship and sharing experience. Bringing players from different countries together allows them to learn from one another and helps raise the standard of the sport across the region,” she said.

The choice of the Kilimanjaro Worldlife & Golf Estate is also expected to add to the appeal of the event. The course provides a demanding setting in which players must combine accuracy, tactical thinking and consistency to post competitive scores.

Organisers said spectators and golf enthusiasts will have an opportunity to watch established players alongside emerging talent as they battle for honours in the different categories.

The tournament is also expected to serve as a networking platform, allowing participants to exchange ideas, discuss techniques and build relationships that could contribute to the continued development of golf in East Africa.

With 80 golfers representing Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, the Sterling Invitational promises three days of competitive golf, regional camaraderie and an opportunity for players to make their mark on the international amateur rankings.