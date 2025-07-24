Yanga secure star midfielder Pacome Zouzoua with two-year contract extension

Dar es Salaam. Yanga have extended the contact of their attacking midfielder, Ivorian Pacome Zouzoua.

The announcement was made by club officials on Thursday, confirming that the influential midfielder will remain with the team until at least the end of the 2026/2027 season.

Zouzoua, who joined Yanga in 2023, has swiftly established himself as one of the most pivotal players behind the team’s recent domestic and continental achievements. Renowned for his vision, creativity, and ability to dictate the tempo of play, the 27-year-old has been central to shaping Yanga's attacking identity. His contract renewal signals the club’s intent to retain the core of the squad that has brought them recent success.

Since his arrival, Zouzoua has played a crucial role in Yanga’s triumphs, including securing the NBC Premier League title and reaching the final of the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2022/23 season. His synergy with fellow midfielders and forwards has added both depth and flair to the team, earning him widespread admiration among the Jangwani-based club’s faithful.

Speaking on the contract renewal, Yanga officials praised Zouzoua’s professionalism and influence both on and off the pitch. “Pacome has demonstrated not only technical brilliance but also leadership within the dressing room. Securing his services was a top priority for the technical team and management,” a club source stated.

Zouzoua’s decision to remain at Yanga comes at a time when several clubs across Africa and the Middle East were reportedly monitoring his status. His renewed commitment underscores his confidence in the club’s vision and ambition to consistently compete at the highest levels across the continent.

With the new season fast approaching, Zouzoua’s continued presence is expected to bolster squad morale and provide tactical stability as Yanga aim to defend their domestic crown and launch another formidable campaign in CAF competitions.