Yanga aim to stretch lead as they face Singida Black Stars

Dar es Salaam. After a 6-1 victory against KMC in their previous match, defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) will face Singida Black Stars FC today at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Apart from this match, another fixture scheduled for today will see Fountain Gate FC hosting Tabora United at the Tanzanite Kwaraa Stadium in the Manyara Region.

Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m., with coaches from all teams expressing confidence ahead of their encounters.

Yanga, currently leading the league standings with 49 points from 10 matches, aim to extend their lead against their traditional rivals, who sit second with 47 points from 18 matches. A win for Yanga will solidify their position with 52 points, five more than their rivals, Simba.

For their part, if Singida Black Stars win, they will collect 40 points while remaining in fourth place.

Yanga’s head coach, Miloud Hamdi, has stressed the importance of taking every match seriously, regardless of their opponents’ standings.

"We are taking this match seriously, as Singida Black Stars FC are a strong team in the league. Our target is to win and maintain our momentum," said Hamdi.

He added that the players are in high spirits and eager to continue their winning streak to maintain the top position.

On the other hand, Singida Black Stars head coach David Ouma said all his players are in high spirits ahead of the match, despite facing a tough opponent.

Ouma emphasized that, as the final round approaches, every team is fighting for crucial points and expressed confidence in his players' ability to compete against the league leaders.

“We are going to play a very strong team, but we’ve worked hard in training. After our last victory, the pressure has eased, and we’re heading into this match with determination. I trust my players to perform well,” said Ouma.

The coach also stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and focus throughout the game.

“We’ll attack from the start while ensuring our defence remains solid. Yanga have fast players, so we must stay calm and take precautions,” he added.

