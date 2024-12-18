Yanga back in league action against Mashujaa FC

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) return to league action tomorrow, December 19, 2024, as they face Mashujaa FC at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam. This follows their challenging CAF Champions League assignment.

Last Saturday, Yanga played against DR Congo's TP Mazembe in a CAF Champions’ League group stage match in Lubumbashi, earning a 1-1 draw.

Prior to that, Yanga’s league matches had been postponed to give the Jangwani Street giants adequate time to prepare for the continental competition.

The Yanga-Mashujaa FC match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m., with both teams keen to secure victory to boost their league standings.

Currently, Yanga are fourth on the league table with 27 points. A win in this match will propel them to third place, overtaking Singida Black Stars, who have 30 points from 14 matches. Meanwhile, Mashujaa FC sit seventh with 19 points from 14 games.

Yanga head coach Sead Ramovic expressed confidence in his team’s preparedness for the encounter, emphasising their determination to collect all three points.

“My players are in high spirits and focused on achieving a positive result. We have trained well, and our goal is to secure the best result in this match,” said Ramovic.

On the other hand, Mashujaa FC head coach Mohamed “Bares” Abdallah acknowledged the tough challenge ahead but stressed that his team is determined to fight for victory.

“Yanga are one of the top teams in the league, with talented players, but we are prepared to surprise them. These three points are very important to us,” Abdallah said.