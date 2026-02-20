Yanga confirm Mzize fit for league, Federation Cup duels

Dar es Salaam. The leadership of Young Africans S.C. has assured fans that striker Clement Mzize is fit to feature in the club’s upcoming Mainland Premier League, CRDB Federation Cup and Caf Champions League fixtures, despite missing two recent matches.

Mzize, who had been sidelined for an extended period due to injury, recently made his long-awaited return during Yanga’s Caf Champions League encounter against ASFAR in Rabat, Morocco.

The forward was introduced in the 81st minute as a substitute for Stephane Aziz Ki’s teammate Pacome Zouzoua, marking his first competitive appearance in months.

However, following the match in Morocco, Mzize did not feature in Yanga’s subsequent domestic fixtures, raising concerns among supporters about his fitness.

The striker had not played for the Jangwani Street giants since September 16 last year after suffering a serious knee injury that required surgery.

His absence was a significant blow to the team, as he remains one of the club’s key attacking options.

A senior club official has now clarified the situation, dismissing fears of a relapse.

According to the source, Mzize sustained only a minor knock after the ASFAR clash, unrelated to his previous knee problem.

The club’s medical team conducted thorough examinations and determined that the injury was not serious.

“He is now fit and can play in our league and CRDB Federation Cup matches, as well as in the Caf Champions League tie against JS Kabylie,” the official said.

“The reason he did not feature in the CRDB Federation Cup match against Cosmopolitan was purely to give him rest, not because of any major concern.”

The reassurance comes at a crucial time for Yanga as they navigate a demanding schedule across multiple competitions.