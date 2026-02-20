Yanga confirm Mzize fit for league, Federation Cup duels

The striker had not played for the Jangwani Street giants since September 16 last year after suffering a serious knee injury that required surgery
Dar es Salaam. The leadership of Young Africans S.C. has assured fans that striker Clement Mzize is fit to feature in the club’s upcoming Mainland Premier League, CRDB Federation Cup and Caf Champions League fixtures, despite missing two recent matches.
Mzize, who had been sidelined for an extended period due to injury, recently made his long-awaited return during Yanga’s Caf Champions League encounter against ASFAR in Rabat, Morocco.
The forward was introduced in the 81st minute as a substitute for Stephane Aziz Ki’s teammate Pacome Zouzoua, marking his first competitive appearance in months.