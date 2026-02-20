Betting firms in fierce battle for Yanga–Simba match rights

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation has drawn betting companies into a fierce contest after officially announcing a tender for the betting rights of the Mainland Premier League derby between Young Africans and Simba.

The highly anticipated match, which is expected to attract massive public interest, is scheduled to be played on March 1 at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar. It is already being viewed as a major commercial opportunity for the sports betting industry in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Communications Officer of the Tanzania Football Federation, Cliford Ndimbo, all betting rights for Mainland Premier League matches belong to the federation and its legally recognized partners.

The federation made it clear that any betting company that engages in betting activities related to the derby or any other league match without being an official partner would be violating established rules and regulations.

In the statement, the federation issued a strong warning that legal action would be taken against any company or institution that disregards these directives.

The move is part of efforts to protect the interests of football in the country and to strengthen accountability within the sport.

This is an initial step, as TFF has already announced plans to seek a bidding partner for betting rights for the Premier League and its other competitions.

Investigations by The Citizen have revealed that if the federation secures a betting partner, the new sponsorship arrangement will not interfere with existing contracts between Premier League clubs and their main sponsors.

As a result, Young Africans will continue their sponsorship with SportPesa, Simba will maintain their partnership with Betway, and other clubs will proceed with their respective sponsorship agreements as usual.

The information said also that, several betting firms have already expressed interest in bidding for the rights to the Yanga–Simba match, as well as for the Mainland Premier League and other competitions.

The report indicates that some companies are actively seeking more detailed information about the initiative, even though TFF is still in the process of formally notifying all eligible betting firms.

However, some officials from betting companies in the country, who requested anonymity because they are not authorized spokespersons on the matter, said it is too early to comment since the federation has only just announced the tender.

One official from Betway stated that the company could not issue any statement at the moment because its main decision makers are based in South Africa and the matter requires careful consideration. He urged stakeholders to remain patient as internal consultations take place.

Another official from Betika said they would consult their headquarters in Kenya regarding the issue. He explained that such a decision requires detailed analysis before any commitment can be made and emphasized that it is still too early to provide a definitive position.

A representative from SportPesa also declined to comment on the matter at this stage.

Despite the cautious response from betting firms, several football stakeholders have described the federation’s move as the beginning of significant reforms in the commercial management of football in Tanzania.

They believe the initiative aims to regulate the betting sector more effectively, increase legitimate revenue streams, and ensure sustainable development of the sport.

Stakeholders stressed that the federation must conduct the tender process transparently and in strict accordance with national regulations.

They emphasized the importance of securing a partner capable of delivering genuine commercial value to Tanzanian football.

Former Secretary General of the Tanzania Football Federation, Celestine Mwesigwa, said the move would help combat match fixing by establishing formal systems for monitoring betting transactions and enhancing cooperation with relevant regulatory and security authorities.

He noted that this marks an important step toward controlling match manipulation and generating additional revenue that can be reinvested into football development.

Such funds could support league management, improve refereeing standards, promote youth development programs, and enhance sports infrastructure across the country.