Yanga set to face KMC as Coach Gamondi addresses Jean Baleke's absence

Dar es Salaam. Yanga SC will take on KMC tonight, with head coach Miguel Gamondi finally shedding light on the absence of their newly signed striker, Jean Baleke.

The striker, who joined Yanga this season from Al Ittihad of Libya after a six-month loan stint from TP Mazembe, has raised questions among fans due to his limited game time.

Baleke, who previously played for Simba SC, has not featured in any of Yanga's eight matches this season, which include four international fixtures, two league games, and two Community Shield ties.

His absence has sparked debate among Yanga supporters, with many wondering why the highly anticipated striker has yet to take the field.

Initially, Baleke missed two CAF matches due to delays in processing his transfer papers, but since then, he has been available for selection.

In response to the growing speculation, Coach Gamondi revealed that Baleke is being prepared to make a strong impact once he is fully fit.

"Baleke is a talented striker, and that's why we signed him. However, we're working on improving certain aspects of his fitness and performance. He's currently undergoing a special training program to help him lose weight and increase his agility," Gamondi told The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwanaspoti.

The coach assured fans that Baleke’s absence is not due to any issues between them, but rather a plan to ensure he performs at his best when he finally steps onto the pitch.

"He’s in a tailored program to improve his decision-making near the goal and his overall sharpness. Baleke is known for his heading ability, but we want him to be versatile and effective with his feet as well," Gamondi added.

Meanwhile, Yanga's forward lineup has been led by players like Clement Mzize, Prince Dube, and Kennedy Musonda.

Dube, signed this season from Azam FC, has already netted four goals—three in CAF competitions and one in the Community Shield—while Mzize leads with five goals across all competitions.

Tonight's clash against KMC will be Yanga’s third Premier League game and their sixth match of the season.