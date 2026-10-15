Yas joins Tanzania-China run in tribute to Nyerere

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  1. Participants joined in paying tribute to Nyerere’s legacy while strengthening the spirit of togetherness among communities.

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