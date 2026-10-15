Yas joins Tanzania-China run in tribute to Nyerere

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications company Yas took part in the inaugural Tanzania-China Nyerere Run on October 14, joining other runners in honouring the country’s founding president, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

The race, which started and ended at the EACLC centre in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam, also promoted physical fitness and celebrated the longstanding ties between Tanzania and China.

Yas’s participation reflected the company’s commitment to supporting community initiatives that bring people together through sport and promote healthy lifestyles.

The run provided an opportunity for participants from different backgrounds to engage in a shared activity while recognising Mwalimu Nyerere’s contribution to Tanzania’s history and development.

The event also highlighted the importance of sport beyond competition, using running as a platform to promote unity, social interaction and public awareness of the benefits of regular physical exercise.

Participants joined in paying tribute to Nyerere’s legacy while strengthening the spirit of togetherness among communities.

The Tanzania-China Nyerere Run further celebrated the longstanding relationship between the two countries, whose cooperation has spanned several decades across various sectors.

The event offered a platform to recognise the friendship established during Nyerere’s leadership and the continued importance of people-to-people connections.

For Yas, participation in the run formed part of its engagement with initiatives that connect businesses with communities through activities promoting wellbeing and social responsibility.

Supporting such events also provides opportunities for companies to contribute to national celebrations and causes that encourage positive social interaction.

The inaugural run brought together participants in a celebration combining remembrance, fitness and international friendship.