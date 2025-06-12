Advancing ‘Agriculture is Business’ through Agenda 10/30: The Ministry of Agriculture’s breakthrough with COPRA
What you need to know:
- Unlike traditional cash crops managed by existing crop boards, COPRA oversees all other crops previously referred to as food crops, ensuring that structured markets are in place to boost productivity and resilience.
During the parliamentary debate over the Sh1.243 trillion agriculture budget for the 2025/26 financial year on May 20, the docket’s Minister, Hon Bashe, said the government amended the 1991 Food Security Act through the 2009 Cereals and Other Produce Act, establishing COPRA to oversee cereals and other produce better.
He noted that following the shift from our Agriculture Policy to Kilimo Biashara and the aspiration to position Tanzania as a food basket of the world.
Underscoring the government’s role to ensure food security and safety while maximizing Tanzania’s competitive position in the region, it necessitated the operationalization of COPRA to create regulatory frameworks that create market stability through supporting a conducive business environment and investment for growth.
Specifically, COPRA is tasked with overseeing the entire value chain for crops lacking structured systems or dedicated boards.
Excluding tea, sugar, coffee, cotton, sisal, tobacco, and cashew, COPRA supervises all other crops grown in Tanzania from cereals to flowers.
Its responsibilities include registering and licensing actors such as farmers, traders, and premises, issuing trading guidelines, and providing import and export permits for the crops under its mandate.
“Since its inception, COPRA has issued permits for the export of 3.7 million tonnes of crops. They include 1,189 permits for 3 million tonnes of maize, 929 permits for 564,592 tonnes of rice, and 540 permits for 112,882 tonnes of beans,” said Hon Bashe.
He added that four regulatory frameworks covering quality control, registration, licencing and import/export permits, contract farming, and one specifically for avocado produce are slated for completion by June 2025.
Further, he said COPRA had rolled out nationwide public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on various guidelines governing cereals and other produce. This education initiative has been delivered through multiple platforms, including community meetings, radio, television, and social media channels.
Ambitious targets for 2025/2026
For the 2025/2026 season, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to increase the production of high-value crops, raising sesame seed output from 200,000 tonnes to 250,000 tonnes, and cocoa output from 13,652 tonnes to 15,000 tonnes.
In addition, strategic interventions will be rolled out to boost trade in chickpeas, sesame, and avocados crops that collectively generated $3.54 billion in 2023/24 alongside coffee, cotton, tobacco, and cashew nuts.
Three of these high-value crops are regulated by COPRA, while the remaining four fall under the purview of their respective crop boards.
As an example of this growth trajectory, avocado production rose to 195,162 tonnes, with exports increasing from 26,826 tonnes in 2022/23 to 35,627 tonnes in 2023/24 surpassing the 30,000-tonne target by 118.7 percent. This milestone has positioned Tanzania as the third-largest avocado producer in Africa.
The Minister for Agriculture added that COPRA will register 91,000 cocoa farmers and their farms in the Mbeya, Morogoro, and Tanga regions, as part of its efforts to comply with international standards and expand the market.
Additionally, Hon Bashe stated that one million cocoa seedlings will be produced and distributed in Tanga, Kigoma, Kagera, and Morogoro through a subsidy programme.
In the 2023/2024 season, the Ministry, working with COPRA and other stakeholders, supported the production of 7.5 million tonnes of horticultural crops (fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, and herbs) 83.5 percent of the nine million-tonne target.
The Minister attributed this progress to the government’s efforts in expanding access to new markets, fostering a conducive business environment, and equipping farmers with training on good agricultural practices.
Looking ahead to 2025/2026, the Ministry plans to continue implementing horticultural strategies to achieve a production target of nine million tonnes. The Ministry also aims to increase avocado exports to 40,000 tonnes in 2025/2026, supported by production of 2.1 million seedling under a subsidy program, building 3 packhouses and 100 collection centres, expansion of extension services by deploying BBT Extension service (BBT Ugani), rolling out training and close monitoring program to farmers on good agricultural practices.
To combat avocado pests, the Minister announced that the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) will distribute 3,000 litres of pesticides and 1,000 litres of copper sulphate under a government subsidy programme.
Remarks from MPs
Special Seats MP Hon Agnes Hokororo praised the government efforts to improve input access and extension services, but called for more direct ministry involvement.
She applauded the government’s efforts to improve access to farm inputs and pesticides, which she said have boosted productivity.
The lawmaker noted that last season, cashew nuts fetched between Sh3, 500 and Sh4, 195 per kilogram at the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX), while pigeon peas sold for between Sh1, 800 and Sh2, 200 per kilogram.
Her Special Seats counterpart, Sophia Mwakagenda (CHADEMA), praised the government’s avocado initiatives in Rungwe and commended COPRA Director General Irene Mlola for her leadership.
“I commend President H.E. Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for the transformation in Mtwara. This is unprecedented. We thank her administration,” she said.
She added, “Minister, you gave us COPRA and Irene. She has worked hard to end the pain of selling avocados in sacks. I believe the next season will be even better managed,” she said.
Nsimbo legislator Anna Lupembe (CCM) highlighted the need for farmer education before integrating sesame from Katavi into the warehouse receipt system.
“We appreciate the government’s work. In Mtwara and Lindi, people are already benefiting. But Katavi is new to this system, and the locals are used to informal trading. We should prioritize education,” she advised.
Nominated MP Hon Riziki Lulida urged the government to treat Comoros as a strategic export market due to strong cultural and dietary ties, especially with Lindi, Mtwara, and Ruvuma regions.
“If we keep relying on distant markets and they reject our produce, we’ll be stuck. Engage ambassadors to strengthen food trade. Comoros relies on Tanzanian food this can boost the economies of our southern regions,” she stressed.
Special Seats MP Hon Neema Mwandabila (CCM) backed the 2025/2026 plan to distribute avocado seedlings and establish processing factories for substandard export produce.
“We have an investor, Lima, who’s helping reduce the burden of unsellable avocados. However, I urge Minister Hon Bashe and your team to support Lima to maximize this opportunity. Beyond oil, we can produce fertilizer and other products,” she said.
COPRA’s mandate and the vision ahead
In a recent interview with The Citizen, COPRA Director General, Ms Irene Mlola, said that the institution aims to revolutionize agriculture by formalising the marketing of crops not covered by existing boards.
They include: cereals such as maize, rice and sorghum; horticultural crops such as fruits, vegetables, spices and herbs; oilseeds and nuts including sesame, groundnuts, sunflower and palm oil; root and tuber crops such as cassava, yams and potatoes; as well as pulses/legumes such as beans, lentils, pigeon peas, chickpeas, cowpeas and soybeans.
“For years, Tanzania classified some crops as food and others as cash crops. This discouraged farmers from treating cereals and other produce as commercial commodities,” she said.
She stressed that under President H.E. Dr Samia’s administration, major investments have been made in agriculture to position Tanzania as the world’s food basket.
“The outdated dichotomy between food-crops-versus-cash crops no longer holds. COPRA now oversees a broad spectrum of food crops, including cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and horticultural produce,” she said.
She added that COPRA’s top priority was formalising market systems to enhance crop quality, streamline value chain efficiencies, and promote inclusive integration.
This approach aims to elevate Tanzania’s agricultural sector as a whole, aligning with “Kilimo Biashara” under the Agenda 10/30 framework, ensuring competitiveness in regional and global markets.