Bluefin Solutions: A rising star in CRDB Bank’s 30-year journey of impact and innovation

“We started with five clients, and we also had five employees, but now our team has grown to thirty people, serving over 100 clients annually and touching the lives of millions.

“We wouldn’t have achieved this growth without the support from CRDB Bank Foundation through their Imbeju Programme,” says Mussa Kisena, founder and CEO at Bluefin Solutions Ltd.

As CRDB Bank celebrates its 30th anniversary, beyond its institutional achievements, there are stories of transformation it has helped to script within Tanzanian society and even beyond borders.

Among these stories is the remarkable journey of Bluefin Solutions, a young tech-based business management company that rose from the ground up to become a market leader, thanks to the capacity built through the Imbeju Programme by CRDB Bank Foundation.

Bluefin Solutions began its journey in 2019 with a simple but powerful vision to transform business operations through innovative technology. With great ambition, five employees, and a few clients, the company began offering digital registration services, automated document generation, and audience engagement systems under its flagship service known as Summit Point.

Like many startups, Bluefin Solutions faced challenges at the beginning that almost shattered its dreams and growth potential. One major challenge was the surge in demand for live streaming services, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a major turning point came when the company received a capital injection of Sh 60 million from CRDB Bank Foundation after participating in training offered under the Imbeju Programme.

This investment enabled the company to purchase professional photography, videography, and live streaming equipment, filling a service gap that had previously prevented them from attracting major clients.





“The funds were meant to strengthen our business, but the training we received was even more valuable,” says the company’s founder and CEO. “Imbeju didn’t just give us money, it believed in us. It helped us see ourselves not just as a startup, but as a growing institution with the power to create real change.”

Since receiving the funding, Bluefin Solutions has expanded its client list from five to over 100 clients annually, serving major institutions including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

Today, Bluefin Solutions manages major national and regional events such as the CRDB Bank Annual General Meeting, the East Africa Procurement Forum, and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference which hosted over 400 delegates from 17 countries.

Mr Kisena describes this growth with emotion: “It’s not just that we’re handling bigger events. We’re building a strong team, creating jobs, and transforming how institutions communicate with people. None of this would’ve been possible without the crucial support from CRDB Bank. They showed us the right path.”

Today, Bluefin Solutions employs 30 full-time staff and over 100 part-time workers during major event operations, offering opportunities to creative youth, technicians, and equipment specialists across Tanzania. Their innovation has touched the lives of over two million people, either through live events or digital broadcasts.

The story of Bluefin Solutions is a reflection of CRDB Bank Foundation’s broader mission to provide sustainable impact through inclusive financial services that help fulfill the dreams of entrepreneurs and build a Tanzania where innovation and entrepreneurship thrive.

The Imbeju Programme was designed to offer entrepreneurship training, financial literacy, and capital support to qualified startups and women entrepreneurs. So far, CRDB Bank Foundation has trained over one million people and provided capital support worth over Sh 20 billion, benefiting no fewer than 50 startups.

“It’s no exaggeration to say CRDB Bank was founded for the people. Bluefin Solutions is a clear example of what that truly means,” says the CEO. “From a small office with big dreams to a trusted brand in national event management, we are proud to be part of CRDB Bank’s 30-year story.”

As Bluefin Solutions continues to grow, innovate, and lead, its team remains grateful for the way CRDB Bank Foundation stepped into their lives back when they were just a small company.

For Kisena, these achievements are a beacon for a bold future. “To CRDB Bank, congratulations on 30 years of transforming lives and building a better future for Tanzania,” says.

“Your support turned our dream of starting a company into a national brand. And through this partnership, we believe that in the next 30 years, we won’t just be growing we’ll be soaring.”