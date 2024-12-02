Bonite Bottlers shines at the 18th President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards

On November 8, 2024, at the Super Dome Masaki in Dar es Salaam, Bonite Bottlers made his­tory by winning the President’s Manufacturer of the Year Award. The company received this award in the category of leading non-al­coholic beverage manufacturer in the country (large scale industry).

These awards, given by the Con­federation of Tanzanian Indus­tries (CTI) in collaboration with other stakeholders, aim to honor the efforts of local manufacturers contributing to the national econ­omy by producing high-quality products valued by both domestic and international consumers.

Bonite Bottlers, known for pro­ducing beverages such as Coca-Co­la products, Kilimanjaro Drinking Water, and other non-alcoholic drinks, has been recognized for its commitment to ensuring its prod­ucts meet international standards. Their products are lauded for quality, safety, and taste, appealing to consumers of all ages. Kilimanjaro Drinking Water, for instance, is among the most popu­lar prod­ucts not only in Tan­zania but also in neighboring countries.

Bonite Bottlers’ achievement at the President’s Manufacturer of the Year Award highlights its significant contribution to Tan­zania’s economy, its impact on consumers’ lives, and its role in inspiring other industries to invest in product quality and advanced technology.

After receiving the award, this newspaper conducted an inter­view with Bonite Bottlers’ Head of Sales and Marketing Christopher Loiruk, who elaborated on the fac­tors that led to their award victory. The interview went as follows:

Bonite Bottlers has become one of the most trusted brands in Tanzania, East Africa, and across the continent. What’s the secret behind this?

We have been producing high-quality products that adhere to both national and international standards, as well as investing in state-of-the-art technology.

We’ve invested in modern machinery that ensures high effi­ciency and environmental con­servation, a recognized part of our commitment to community health and environmental care. Using advanced technology and a production system that prioritizes natural resource preservation, we have increased production speed, making our products accessible at affordable prices.

How does Bonite Bottlers distin­guish itself in the market through the various brands it produces?

We offer exceptional customer service, providing a wide range of products that meet diverse needs while also maintaining a close relationship with our customers through skilled representatives in various regions.

Congratulations on winning the PMAYA award. What does this award mean to you?

This award shows that our cus­tomers and the Tanzanian com­munity, as well as East Africans, have great trust in our products. It is also proof of our company’s commitment to ensuring every product we manufacture meets the required quality standards. Our main goal is to deliver quality products to consumers while pri­oritizing community health and environmental preservation.

How many times has Bonite Bottlers won this award, and what is the secret behind this achievement?

This is our third time winning this award, and our success lies in producing quality products from unique natural sources, earning the trust and loyalty of our cus­tomers.

What’s next for Bonite Bot­tlers after winning the PMAYA award?

Our goal is to continue produc­ing high-quality products, offering superior services to our custom­ers, and maintaining our efficiency in serving our customers.

To what extent will this award encourage you to continue pro­viding quality prod­ucts that meet your customers’ needs?

We aim to con­tinue producing high-quality prod­ucts using mod­ern technology, expanding our product range to reach more cus­tomers from vari­ous backgrounds, and adapting to their changing needs.

How does Bonite Bottlers address the chal­lenge of counterfeit products, which has affected many local manufactur­ers?

We have an extensive network of distributors and agents nation­wide, enabling us to quickly identify and address any issues with our products.

What can be done to minimize, if not eliminate, this challenge?

First, we ensure that our produc­tion process does not create room for counterfeiting by incorporating vari­ous product securi­ty features. Second, we have close mon­itoring through our company staff at business locations to regularly verify products being sold.

Lastly, our com­munity should expose anyone involved in spread­ing false informa­tion about compa­nies and products so they can face legal action.

Apart from winning this award, what other achieve­ments are you proud of so far?

Bonite Bottlers is one of the companies close to the Tanzanian community, sponsoring various social events such as sports and entertainment. We also partici­pate in assisting the community during challenging times.