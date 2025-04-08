Celebrating 10 years of transforming healthcare services for underserved communities

A decade ago, Tanzania Rural Health Movement (TRHM) embarked on a mission to make healthcare accessible to the most vulnerable communities in Tanzania.

With over 70 percent of the Tanzanian population residing in rural areas but only a fraction of physicians and nurses serving them, THRM came to reverse this harsh reality on the ground with affordable medical solutions.

As World Health Day approaches, Dr Marko Hingi, the THRM Founder held an exclusive interview with The Citizen Reporter to share with the rest of Tanzanians about the organisation’s activities in general. Excerpts...

Qn: What is the Tanzania Rural Health Movement (TRHM) and why was it established?

The Tanzania Rural Health Movement (TRHM) has been in operation since 2014, originally founded by a medical student Marko Hingi with support from his fellow students at the Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The Tanzania Rural Health Movement aims to establish and improve health interventions that meet major public health challenges facing Mwanza, the second biggest city in Tanzania.

For the past few years, TRHM has worked on small projects such as the Open Access for All Project, as well as larger projects such as Mwanza Community First Response Project, which focuses on providing free pre-hospital care services in partnership with fire fighters, motor taxi drivers and police officers.

Qn: How has TRHM evolved over the past decade, and what key lessons have you learned along the way?

What began as a small community-based organization (CBO) ten years ago has grown into a nationally recognized NGO, transforming healthcare access across Tanzania.

The Tanzania Rural Health Movement (TRHM) was founded with a simple yet powerful mission—to bring quality healthcare to rural and underserved communities. A decade later, our journey has been one of innovation, resilience, and lifesaving impact.

Expanding beyond our initial outreach efforts, TRHM now delivers emergency medical services (EMS), street medicine, primary healthcare, and telemedicine to those who need it most.

As we enter our second decade, our mission remains clear: bridging healthcare gaps, empowering communities, and driving innovation to transform healthcare access in Tanzania. The past ten years have shown us what is possible when passion meets purpose—but this is only the beginning.

Together, with our partners, donors, and the communities we serve, we will continue to build a healthier, more equitable future for all.

Qn: Reflecting on ten years of THRM, what are the biggest milestones that stand out for you?

Looking back, the journey has been one of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to serving communities in need.

One of our most profound achievements has been the Street Medicine Project, which has transformed lives by providing over 25,000 visits to street-connected children and elderly individuals.

Through this initiative, we have delivered free, compassionate healthcare—from mass drug administration for schistosomiasis and worm infections to wound care, health education, and social support.

Beyond medical aid, we have restored dignity through simple yet vital acts: offering meals, clothing, shoes, and hygiene services, including haircuts and shaving.

In parallel, TRHM has played a pivotal role in emergency response through the Mwanza Community Emergency Response Project. This initiative has redefined pre-hospital emergency care by training bodaboda (motorcycle taxi) drivers as first responders.

Equipped with basic first aid skills and supported by the Beacon Emergency Dispatch platform, these responders can locate and assist individuals in distress before they reach the hospital.

Operating 24/7, the project currently responds to an average of 150 emergencies per month, with a response Median time of 1 minute and 47 minutes. Since its inception, it has provided lifesaving interventions to around 20,000 beneficiaries, ensuring they receive urgent medical care when it matters most.

As we mark our 10-year anniversary in Mwanza, Tanzania, we remain committed to bridging healthcare gaps. In 2021, TRHM took a bold step forward by establishing the Bisou Bailey Medical Dispensary, a social enterprise facility dedicated to serving underserved and rural communities.

This dispensary offers comprehensive primary healthcare services 24/7, including reproductive and child health, family planning, basic obstetric care, laboratory diagnostics, and pharmaceutical services.

By reducing the distance to healthcare facilities, it has eased the burden for countless families. Since opening its doors, 19,318 client visits have accessed essential care, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable and accessible healthcare solutions.

Qn: What are the biggest health challenges you have addressed in rural Tanzania, and how have you worked to overcome them?

In urban-rural Tanzania, access to emergency medical services (EMS) remains a critical challenge, with many severely injured patients receiving no pre-hospital care.

Qn: This year’s World Health Day theme focuses on universal healthcare. What steps has TRHM taken to improve healthcare access in rural areas?

As the world rallies around the theme of universal healthcare on this World Health Day, Tanzania Rural Health Movement (TRHM) stands firm in its mission to break barriers and expand healthcare access to rural and underserved communities.

Through innovation, community involvement, and strategic outreach, we continue to bridge the healthcare gap for those who need it most.

One of our key advancements has been the integration of telemedicine technology at Bisou Bailey Medical Dispensary.

Through the Telemedicus platform, our healthcare providers can connect with dedicated medical specialists’ worldwide, ensuring accurate diagnoses, effective treatment plans, and informed medical decisions.

How does TRHM collaborate with government agencies and international organizations to scale up its healthcare programmes?

At The Tanzania Rural Health Movement (TRHM), we believe that partnerships are the foundation for sustainable and scalable healthcare solutions.

Our success in delivering lifesaving public health interventions across rural and underserved communities is rooted in strong collaborations with government agencies, academic institutions, and international organizations.

Government Collaboration: Strengthening public health initiatives

The Tanzanian government plays a vital role in endorsing, guiding, and supporting our projects. Through technical assistance and policy directives, government agencies help us ensure that our initiatives align with national health priorities and receive the necessary backing for long-term sustainability and scalability.

Academic Partnerships: Advancing research and knowledge

Our collaboration with local and international academic institutions has been instrumental in research-driven healthcare solutions.

One of our key local partners, the Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences-Bugando (CUHAS-Bugando), has helped us study critical public health challenges faced by vulnerable populations.

A notable research milestone was the discovery of multidrug-resistant bacteria, Achromobacter animicus, in a wound infection among street children.

This groundbreaking finding was recognized as the first reported case of Achromobacter species infection in Africa and the fifth documented case of Achromobacter animicus worldwide—a discovery that has significant implications for antimicrobial resistance research and treatment strategies.

Beyond Tanzania, we have engaged with renowned international universities such as Nebraska University, Cardiff University, Johns Hopkins University, and Whitman College.

These institutions have contributed to student placement programmes, research collaborations, and operational enhancements, strengthening our capacity to deliver innovative and evidence-based healthcare solutions.

International Partnerships: Expanding our reach and impact

Scaling our healthcare programmes would not be possible without the support of global partners. Our longstanding collaboration with Trek Medics International has played a crucial role in the development and implementation of prehospital emergency care projects in Tanzania.

Additionally, we have received technical and resources from esteemed organizations, including Segal Family Foundation, Bisou Bailey Foundation, Luena Foundation, GlobalGiving, Mwanza Ev-Germany and KoKom (Norway).

TRHM is also a proud member of Global Pre-Hospital Consortium, National Drowning Prevention Network and The Royal Commonwealth Society. These international partnerships have helped us mobilize resources, enhance technical capacity, and expand life-saving initiatives across Mwanza and beyond.

As TRHM celebrates 10 years, what are your long-term goals for the next decade?

As TRHM marks ten years of service, impact, and growth, we reflect on the journey that has shaped us and the communities we serve. Our commitment remains steadfast: to stand alongside rural and underserved communities—not just as healthcare providers, but as true partners in change.







