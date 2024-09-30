GGML donates Sh200 million to sponsor the 7th Mining Technology Exhibition in Geita
Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has once again reinforced its commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and community advancement by sponsoring the 7th Mining Technology Exhibition with a generous contribution of Sh200 million.
The expo, which is scheduled to take place from 2nd to 13th October 2024 in Geita, serves as a vital platform for Tanzanian businesses across various sectors, providing GGML with the opportunity to highlight its latest technological advancements, local content initiatives, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.
The annual exhibition, which attracts participants from diverse sectors including mining, technology, and logistics, is a collaborative effort between the Office of the Geita Regional Commissioner and the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE).
The event will be held at the External Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) grounds in Geita, a facility constructed by GGML as part of its broader CSR strategy, underscoring the company’s long-standing contribution to regional infrastructure and economic development.
GGML’s participation in the event reflects its continuous efforts to strengthen partnerships with local stakeholders, including the Local Government Authorities (LGAs), small-scale miners, and various enterprises.
Speaking on the company’s involvement in the exhibition, GGML’s Senior Manager for Sustainability, Gilbert Mworia, emphasized the importance of collaboration in advancing the local mining industry.
“This marks our seventh consecutive year of sponsoring the Mining Technology Exhibition, and we are excited to once again showcase our expertise in mining equipment and technology. Our support goes beyond financial sponsorship; we are committed to fostering strong relationships with local businesses, authorities, and the Geita community at large,” Mworia said.
GGML’s sponsorship of the exhibition aligns with its long-standing commitment to supporting Tanzania’s Vision 2025, which aims to make the mining sector a significant contributor to the nation’s economy, targeting at least a 10% share of Tanzania’s GDP by 2025. As a leading player in the mining sector, GGML continues to play a key role in supporting this vision through its investments in technology, local workforce development, and community programs.
The 7th Geita Mining and Technology Exhibition will officially kick off on 5th October 2024 with an opening ceremony graced by Dr Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy.
The event’s closing ceremony on 13th October 2024 will feature the esteemed presence of H.E. Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, further underscoring the exhibition’s significance to the nation’s broader development agenda.
Since its establishment in 2000, the GGML has been a cornerstone of economic growth and social development in the Geita region. The company has invested heavily in community projects ranging from healthcare and education to infrastructure and livelihoods.
Each year, the GGML commits a substantial portion of its resources to CSR initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the local population and contributing to the sustainable development of Tanzania at large.
Through its unwavering commitment to responsible mining practices, technological innovation, and community investment, GGML continues to demonstrate that the future of Tanzania’s mining sector is not only about extracting minerals but also about creating shared value for all stakeholders.