GGML donates Sh200 million to sponsor the 7th Mining Technology Exhibition in Geita

Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has once again reinforced its commitment to innovation, sustain­able development, and community advancement by sponsoring the 7th Mining Technology Exhibition with a generous contribution of Sh200 million.

The expo, which is scheduled to take place from 2nd to 13th October 2024 in Geita, serves as a vital plat­form for Tanzanian businesses across various sectors, providing GGML with the opportunity to highlight its lat­est technological advancements, local content initiatives, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The annual exhibition, which attracts participants from diverse sectors including mining, technol­ogy, and logistics, is a collaborative effort between the Office of the Geita Regional Commissioner and the Tan­zania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE).

The event will be held at the Exter­nal Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) grounds in Geita, a facility constructed by GGML as part of its broader CSR strategy, underscoring the company’s long-standing contri­bution to regional infrastructure and economic development.

GGML’s participation in the event reflects its continuous efforts to strengthen partnerships with local stakeholders, including the Local Government Authorities (LGAs), small-scale miners, and various enter­prises.

Speaking on the company’s involve­ment in the exhibition, GGML’s Sen­ior Manager for Sustainability, Gilbert Mworia, emphasized the importance of collaboration in advancing the local mining industry.

“This marks our seventh consec­utive year of sponsoring the Mining Technology Exhibition, and we are excited to once again showcase our expertise in mining equipment and technology. Our support goes beyond financial sponsorship; we are commit­ted to fostering strong relationships with local businesses, authorities, and the Geita community at large,” Mwo­ria said.

GGML’s sponsorship of the exhi­bition aligns with its long-standing commitment to supporting Tanza­nia’s Vision 2025, which aims to make the mining sector a significant con­tributor to the nation’s economy, tar­geting at least a 10% share of Tanza­nia’s GDP by 2025. As a leading player in the mining sector, GGML contin­ues to play a key role in supporting this vision through its investments in technology, local workforce develop­ment, and community programs.

The 7th Geita Mining and Technol­ogy Exhibition will officially kick off on 5th October 2024 with an opening ceremony graced by Dr Doto Masha­ka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy.

The event’s closing ceremony on 13th October 2024 will feature the esteemed presence of H.E. Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, further underscoring the exhibition’s signifi­cance to the nation’s broader develop­ment agenda.

Since its establishment in 2000, the GGML has been a cornerstone of economic growth and social develop­ment in the Geita region. The compa­ny has invested heavily in community projects ranging from healthcare and education to infrastructure and live­lihoods.

Each year, the GGML commits a substantial portion of its resources to CSR initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the local population and contributing to the sustainable development of Tanzania at large.