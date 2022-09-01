How ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa race’ gathers traction of tourists in Zanzibar

The Kizimkazi Festival held on August 30, 2022 in Zanzibar has shown how the archipelago can be the indispensable driver for sport tourism through a boat race popular­ly known as an ‘Ngalawa race’.

Entering its second edition this year, the fun-filled festival has wit­nessed a massive turnout for the intense competition of 20 talented competitors of the Ngalawa race from Kizimkazi Mkunguni and Kizimkazi Dimbani.

Zanzibar’s Minister for Social Development, Riziki Pembe Juma (third left), hands over a dummy cheque for Sh2.5 million to Khatib Haji Hamis (second left) who emerged the overall winner of the ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa Race’ organized by the CRDB Bank in the Kizimkazi Festival, held on August 30, 2022 on the beaches of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, South Region Unguja, Zanzibar. Looking on from the left are the Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations of the CRDB Bank, Tully Mwambapa, South Unguja Regional Commissioner, Rashid Hadid Rashid, South District Commissioner, Rajab Yussuf Mkasaba as well as the Managing Director of CRDB Insurance Broker LTD, Wilson Mnzava.

The competition was sponsored by the CRDB Bank for the second time in a row, amplifying the bank’s emphasis on its efforts to help promote sports on the islands.

Zanzibar’s Social Development minister, Riziki Pembe Jum said the ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa Race’ compe­tition organized by the Bank in the Kizimkazi Festival is the example of traditional games that promote tour­ism on the islands.

Speaking while opening the com­petition at an event hosted on the beaches of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, he said, “It is my belief that this sport will help add value to our beaches by providing entertainment to tourists visiting our islands, as well as creating employment for our youths.”

Zanzibar’s Minister for Social Development, Riziki Pembe Jumam speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa Race’ organized by the bank during the Kizimkazi Festival held on August 30, 2022 on the beaches of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, South Unguja Region, Zanzibar.

He posed a challenge to the min­istries of sports and tourism to end­lessly collaborate with the bank to develop the sport.

In addition, he thanked the CRDB Bank for being at the forefront of supporting the Government’s efforts in addressing the challenges facing society and bringing development to the people.

“Let me congratulate you on the way you are giving up yourself to help the community. Your funding in development projects here in Kizim­kazi portrays your inner crave for improving the lives of Tanzanians.”

For her part, the CRDB Bank’s Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations, Ms Tully Mwam­bapa, said the bank has decided to invest in the boat race because it is one of the traditional games in the country which if promoted well, can lift high the culture of Zanzibaris and attract tourists to come and visit the flashy isles.

The Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations of the CRDB Bank, Tully Mwambapa, speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa Race’ competition organized by the bank during the Kizimkazi Festival held

"Her Excellency, the President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made great strides in promoting tourist attrac­tions in the country through the ‘Roy­al Tour’ film, as a leading and patri­otic lender in the country, we have seen it is good to support these efforts through this competition which trac­es its roots in the isles,” she noted.

Unfolding a further goal for hosting it for the second year in a row through the Kizimkazi Festival, she said the CRDB Bank is also determined to leverage on such a race to empower young people economically by com­mercializing it just like other sports.

“In carrying out this mission, this year we have handed over new equip­ment worth Sh50 million including modern boats rescue buoys to all 20 participants. This has added a lot of motivation to the participants as this year’s race seemed to be very com­petitive.”

The 20 participants competed in races of two miles for two rounds, whereby Khatib Haji Hamis, a res­ident of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, emerged the winner, taking home a prize money of Sh2.5 million and a fishing boat for his group from the village he comes from.

The first winner of the CRDB Ngalawa Race, Khatib Haji Hamis on the boat presented as a gift to his village of Kizimkazi Mkunguni for stimulating development. The boat is worth Sh25 million.

Juma Ramadani Haji from the vil­lage of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, was the runner-up, who walked away with a prize money of Sh1 million and third was Muhammad Ambar Mpate from the same village, who walked away with Sh700,000 and fourth was Dau­di Wajihi Zahor, a resident of Kizim­kazi Dimbani, who was awarded Sh500,000.

In addition, the CRDB Bank has spent more than Sh65 million to sponsor other games in the Kizim­kazi Festival including; football, net­ball, nage, bicycle racing, bao, coconut husking, tug of war, and painting.

The bank has also built a complete modern science laboratory with its equipment in the Kizimkazi School worth Sh50 million. The laboratory aims at motivating students to study science subjects. The coveted festival marks its end on Saturday, August 3, 2022 where the official guest is expected to be the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Solution Hassan which among other things, development projects are slat­ed for their handover during that day.

Bongo Fleva music artiste Elias Barnabas popularly known as ‘Barnaba’ entertains the crowd during the ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa Race’ competition organized by the bank during the Kizimkazi Festival held on August 30, 2022 on the beaches of Kizimkazi Mkunguni in South Unguja Region, Zanzibar.

