How ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa race’ gathers traction of tourists in Zanzibar

The Kizimkazi Festival held on August 30, 2022 in Zanzibar has shown how the archipelago can be the indispensable driver for sport tourism through a boat race popularly known as an ‘Ngalawa race’.
The Kizimkazi Festival held on August 30, 2022 in Zanzibar has shown how the archipelago can be the indispensable driver for sport tourism through a boat race popularly known as an ‘Ngalawa race’.
Entering its second edition this year, the fun-filled festival has witnessed a massive turnout for the intense competition of 20 talented competitors of the Ngalawa race from Kizimkazi Mkunguni and Kizimkazi Dimbani.
The competition was sponsored by the CRDB Bank for the second time in a row, amplifying the bank’s emphasis on its efforts to help promote sports on the islands.
Zanzibar’s Social Development minister, Riziki Pembe Jum said the ‘CRDB Bank Ngalawa Race’ competition organized by the Bank in the Kizimkazi Festival is the example of traditional games that promote tourism on the islands.
Speaking while opening the competition at an event hosted on the beaches of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, he said, “It is my belief that this sport will help add value to our beaches by providing entertainment to tourists visiting our islands, as well as creating employment for our youths.”
He posed a challenge to the ministries of sports and tourism to endlessly collaborate with the bank to develop the sport.
In addition, he thanked the CRDB Bank for being at the forefront of supporting the Government’s efforts in addressing the challenges facing society and bringing development to the people.
“Let me congratulate you on the way you are giving up yourself to help the community. Your funding in development projects here in Kizimkazi portrays your inner crave for improving the lives of Tanzanians.”
For her part, the CRDB Bank’s Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations, Ms Tully Mwambapa, said the bank has decided to invest in the boat race because it is one of the traditional games in the country which if promoted well, can lift high the culture of Zanzibaris and attract tourists to come and visit the flashy isles.
"Her Excellency, the President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made great strides in promoting tourist attractions in the country through the ‘Royal Tour’ film, as a leading and patriotic lender in the country, we have seen it is good to support these efforts through this competition which traces its roots in the isles,” she noted.
Unfolding a further goal for hosting it for the second year in a row through the Kizimkazi Festival, she said the CRDB Bank is also determined to leverage on such a race to empower young people economically by commercializing it just like other sports.
“In carrying out this mission, this year we have handed over new equipment worth Sh50 million including modern boats rescue buoys to all 20 participants. This has added a lot of motivation to the participants as this year’s race seemed to be very competitive.”
The 20 participants competed in races of two miles for two rounds, whereby Khatib Haji Hamis, a resident of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, emerged the winner, taking home a prize money of Sh2.5 million and a fishing boat for his group from the village he comes from.
Juma Ramadani Haji from the village of Kizimkazi Mkunguni, was the runner-up, who walked away with a prize money of Sh1 million and third was Muhammad Ambar Mpate from the same village, who walked away with Sh700,000 and fourth was Daudi Wajihi Zahor, a resident of Kizimkazi Dimbani, who was awarded Sh500,000.
In addition, the CRDB Bank has spent more than Sh65 million to sponsor other games in the Kizimkazi Festival including; football, netball, nage, bicycle racing, bao, coconut husking, tug of war, and painting.
The bank has also built a complete modern science laboratory with its equipment in the Kizimkazi School worth Sh50 million. The laboratory aims at motivating students to study science subjects. The coveted festival marks its end on Saturday, August 3, 2022 where the official guest is expected to be the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Solution Hassan which among other things, development projects are slated for their handover during that day.
About CRDB Bank
The CRDB Bank is one of the leading banks in the East African region, offering services to small, medium and large customers including services for private customers, treasury services, insurance services, business loans, agriculture and entrepreneurs.
The CRDB Bank is the first bank in Tanzania to be recognized by the international research company Moody’s Investors Service as one of the 10 most stable and safe banks in Africa for investment. The CRDB Bank is the only bank in the East African region that qualified for the United Nations Environment Fund (GCF).
The CRDB Bank has become an important business link in Tanzania and Burundi by serving more than 4 million customers through 268 branches, more than 22,000 CRDB Agents, more than 550 ATMs, more than 1,800 POS, and a 24/7 Customer Service Center.