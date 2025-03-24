Building a safer, stronger workforce for a thriving economy

When President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March 2021, she brought with her a bold vision for Tanzania a vision where every citizen could thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

Her leadership has been nothing short of transformative, blending a deep understanding of the nation's challenges with a pragmatic approach to addressing them.

Central to her administration's achievements is the remarkable progress in workplace health and safety, a critical area that directly impacts the well-being of Tanzanians and the strength of the economy.

From the outset, President Samia demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving occupational safety and health. She recognized that a healthy workforce is not just a statistic but a fundamental pillar of a thriving economy.

Her approach to governance emphasized inclusivity, fostering partnerships among government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and international organizations. This collaborative environment allowed the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) to execute innovative programs and policies that have since become a benchmark for workplace safety in the region.

Revitalizing OSHA: A Vision for Safer Workplaces

Under President Samia's guidance, OSHA evolved from a regulatory body into a proactive and dynamic institution. The authority ramped up its enforcement of occupational safety and health regulations, conducting regular inspections and audits across diverse industries.

High-risk sectors such as construction, mining and manufacturing which historically recorded higher workplace incidents witnessed a significant decline in accidents and injuries. However, OSHA's mission extended be- yond enforcement. The organization implemented comprehensive training programs for both employers and employees, promoting a culture of safety and responsibility.

These programs equipped workers with critical skills to identify and mitigate workplace hazards, creating a ripple effect of improved productivity and morale. The focus was clear empowering workers not only to contribute to their organizations but also to return home safely every day.

The Blueprint Initiative: Easing Business and Promoting Safety

A hallmark of President Samia's ad- ministration has been the successful implementation of the Blueprint initiative, which has reshaped Tanzania into a more attractive environment for business and investment. OSHA's contribution to this initiative was substantial.

The authority eliminated i4 fees and charges that previously burdened businesses, including workplace registration fees and health and safety compliance license fees. These reforms saved businesses and investors over TZS 37.3 billion, significantly reducing operational costs while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

The initiative also streamlined bureaucratic processes. For example, OSHA reduced the time needed to issue registration certificates from i4 days to just one day, and compliance licenses from 28 days to a mere three days. By introducing the Workplace Inspection Management System (WIMS), OSHA enabled electronic management of inspection reports, accident reporting, and training records. This digital shift not only enhanced efficiency but also made compliance processes more transparent and accessible to business- es of all sizes.

OSHA Chief Executive, Ms. Khadija Mwenda (third right), conducts an inspection of safety and health measures at the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP). Her visit focused on ensuring compliance with occupational safety standards and promoting a secure and healthy working environment for all personnel.

A Strategic Partner in National Projects

Beyond regulatory duties, OSHA played a pivotal role in managing major national projects under President Samia's administration. The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project are prime examples where OSHA's involvement ensured stringent safety and health standards were upheld. These projects were completed on time, showcasing Tanzania's ability to handle large-scale infra- structure projects safely and effectively. OSHA's involvement went beyond mere oversight. The authority provided on-ground support, ensuring that safety protocols were integrated into every phase of these strategic projects. This hands-on approach not only safe- guarded workers but also enhanced the reputation of Tanzanian projects in international markets, attracting more investors to the country.

Empowering Tanzanian Workers: Safety and Opportunity

Under President Samia's leadership, OSHA significantly boosted its capacity to serve Tanzanian workers. The organization received over 2o vehicles, expanded its workforce by 90 Staff members, and acquired state-of-the-art inspection equipment valued at over

TZS 6 billion. These resources enabled OSHA to reach previously underserved areas, enhancing workplace safety stan dards and reducing worker complaints. Modern safety tools and comprehen sive training programs equipped work ers with the skills and knowledge need- ed to operate safely. This initiative was especially impactful in rural and in- formal sectors, where safety measures were often inadequate. By prioritizing education and empowerment, Presi- dent Samia's administration helped build a workforce that values safety as an integral part of productivity and success.

Setting a Global Benchmark for work place safety

Tanzania's achievements in workplace health and safety under President Samia's tenure have earned international recognition. OSHA's initiatives positioned the country as a model for occupational safety and health across Africa. This recognition was not merely ceremonial but also practical, setting a standard that aligns with global best practices.

Tanzania's ratification of key International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions on occupational safety and health further cemented its position as a regional leader. These moves not only reinforced Tanzania's commitment to high safety standards but also opened new avenues for international cooperation and trade, contributing to the broader goal of sustainable development.

Prime Minister Hon. Kassim Majaliwa cuts the ribbon to officially commission state-of-the-art inspection equipment a landmark moment that underscores the government's commitment to advancing workplace safety, boosting inspection efficiency, and ensuring exceptional service delivery for all.

OSHA CEO driving vision forward

At the helm of OSHA’s operational success is its Chief Executive Officer, Hadija Mwenda. Her leadership complemented President Samia's vision with strategic initiatives that modernized OSHA's services. Mwenda championed the digitization of processes, such as the introduction of e-OSH services, which allowed employers to register workplaces, access OSH inspection re- ports, register for OSH training as well track compliance license applications electronically. These digital tools made compliance processes more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly.

Mwenda's focus on enhancing OSHawareness to the public and regulatory enforcement ensured that OSHA not only policed safety standards but also nurtured a culture of safety across workplaces. Her balanced approach of combining strict regulatory measures with proactive educational campaigns created a more awareness and safety-conscious workforce.

A Future built on safety and growth

As Tanzania looks to the future, the legacy of President Samia Suluhu Has- san's leadership in workplace health and safety remains a source of national pride. The progress made under her administration is a testament to the power of visionary leadership and strategic execution. OSHA's journey over the past four years showcases how strong leadership, effective governance, and a commitment to people's well-being can drive sustainable progress.

With continued focus and investment in workplace safety, Tanzania is well-positioned to maintain its status as a regional leader. The country's story is an inspiring example for other African nations and beyond, demonstrating that safety and economic growth can go hand in hand. The road ahead is bright, and with President Samia guiding the nation, Tanzania's best days are yet to come.

Parliamentary Committee on Social Welfare and Development Visits Elsewedy Electric Factory in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

A legacy of safe workplaces

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's four year journey has not only trans- formed Tanzania's approach to work place health and safety but has also set a robust foundation for future progress. Her leadership, through OSHA's impactful initiatives, has built a legacy of safety, productivity, and growth. As the nation continues its march forward, these achievements will remain a cornerstone of Tanzania's development narrative, offering a blueprint for success in workplace safety for the rest of the continent.



























































