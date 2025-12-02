Kilimo Trust celebrates 20 years of transforming agriculture in East Africa
Kilimo Trust, a leading regional organisation driving market-led agricultural transformation, is marking its 20th anniversary this year.
In Tanzania, the celebrations were held in Zanzibar at a colourful gala dinner that brought together government officials, development partners, private-sector leaders, and farmer representatives.
Established in 2005, the organisation operates across East Africa, where it has reached over 791,000 farmers, supported 1,735 SMEs, and facilitated trade in more than 664,000 metric tons of food staples valued at over $193 million.
Kilimo Trust started operating in Tanzania in 2014, and its interventions have reached more than 244,000 smallholder farmers, strengthened market systems, and expanded opportunities for agribusinesses across value chains such as rice, potatoes, sunflowers, and beans.
In an exclusive interview with the Citizen Reporter, Mr Elias Muhikambele, the Officer-in-Charge of Kilimo Trust Tanzania, reflects on the organisation’s journey and impact in Tanzania. Here’s the excerpts…..
Question: In which areas have Kilimo Trust’s interventions been most significant in Tanzania, and what tangible impact have these interventions had on farmers and businesses?
Answer: Over the years, our work has spanned several critical value chains, including rice, maize, beans, potatoes, and fish, each with unique challenges and opportunities.
Through the Competitive African Rice Initiative (CARI) project, we introduced new marketing and financing systems that helped rice farmers access sustainable markets collectively.
SIKIA, our digital innovation project, was timely and transformative—bringing information directly to farmers at a moment when digital solutions were becoming essential.
Across all these value chains, we have reached more than 244,000 smallholder farmers leveraging investments of over $7 million from public and private partners, aggregating and selling over 425,307 MT of food staples through structured trade.
We have also helped establish 30 operational business consortia, developed six value chain analyses, and published three policy briefs.
Other significant achievements include improving rice yields, rising from below 2 Metric tons/ha to above 4 MT/ha; the establishment of a structured market system for various value chains, sustainable market linkages in many sectors, including horticulture and increased income specifically for smallholder farmers.
Beyond the projects and the numbers, I’m happy to see the impact our work is having on smallholder farmers who have moved from subsistence to structured markets and the women and youth who now see agriculture as a viable opportunity.
Question: Kilimo Trust emphasises systemic change rather than one-off interventions. Can you give us a concrete example from Tanzania?
Answer: The consortium approach has really transformed the way farmers participate in markets. In the past, farmers used to sell their produce individually to buyers through middlemen, but after Kilimo Trust introduced a consortium approach and the use of Village-Based Agents, thousands of farmers now sell their produce collectively directly to well-known and identified buyers under the structured market system.
Rice farmers in the Southern Highlands, for instance, now sell their produce collectively to Raphel Group Limited, while sorghum farmers in Shinyanga sell their produce collectively to Musoma Foods, and youth groups in Arusha sell their tomatoes collectively to Dash Industry.
These systems continue independently, demonstrating that market systems can change behaviour, build trust, and create long-term sustainability.
Question: In your view, how essential have partnerships been in driving your success in Tanzania?”
Answer: Strong partnerships have been a defining feature of Kilimo Trust’s work. Through close collaboration with farmer organisations, private sector buyers, financial institutions, and local governments, we have built more efficient, reliable, and inclusive agricultural markets and introduced crop varieties that meet market demand, improve productivity, and ensure the sustainability of interventions beyond individual projects.
Overall, these partnerships have created a more coordinated and sustainable market system that continues to benefit farmers across Tanzania.