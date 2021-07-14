Maurel & Prom leverages on Tanzania’s gas beyond its calling

Maurel & Prom is an international upstream Oil and Gas operator known for its technical expertise and operational experience, notably in Africa.

Since 2005, Maurel & Prom has been a pioneer in developing Tanzania’s gas potential, with a mission to explore, discover, develop and produce natural gas resources at the benefit of Tanzania’s economy, employment and environment.

The Mnazi Bay natural gas field’s exploitation, operated by Maurel & Prom Tanzania in the Ruvula Marine Park located south of Mtwara, has largely contributed to transition from a coal and diesel to a gas power creation in Tanzania, playing a key role in providing reliable and cost effective energy to power the country’s economy.

This allowed considerable associated savings for Tanzania, thanks to a cost of energy reduced and additionally, gas being a cleaner energy drastically reduced associated Car-bon dioxide emissions.

Today, M & P Tanzania stands within the key industrial players of the country, produces 45 percent of the gas used for power generation in the country, which in itself sustains over 50 percent of the nation’s power demand and is used by more than 40 large industries (power plants, cement factories, CNG, etc.) and domestic networks, with an estimate of 30.000 related jobs.

With a corporate culture based on operational expertise and excellence in synergy with local resources and knowhow, M & P Tanzania favors the recruitment within the areas where it operates and deploys a local human resource policy which focuses on skills development, raising awareness around sustainable development and gender diversity.

M & P Tanzania also contributes to the local economic life by developing sustainable education, environment and healthcare related programs in the areas where it operates (Mnazi Bay, Mtwara and Bigwa Rufiji Mafia).

Maurel & Prom Tanzania remains committed to contribute in every way to Tanzania’s future, by providing reliable, affordable and low-carbon natural gas supply, and sustain the country’s economic growth as it has done so effectively for the past 16 years.